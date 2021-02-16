Trash service, bulky waste and recycling collection didn’t run Tuesday due to equipment failures in extreme low temperatures.
All trash collection will be delayed an additional day. Weather pending, the adjusted schedule will be as follows:
- Customers with Monday collection will be serviced Wednesday.
- Customers with Tuesday collection will be serviced Thursday.
- Customers with Wednesday collection will be serviced Friday.
- Customers with Thursday collection will be serviced Saturday.
- Customers with Friday collection will be serviced Sunday.
Customers should place their polycarts by the road the night before their anticipated service collection. If you have placed your cart by the road, leave it out until crews are able to come.
The City of Norman administrative offices and recreation facilities will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the ongoing winter weather event. The city council special session planned Tuesday night was canceled.
Roads
City Public Works crews have completed clearing operations on the primary and secondary snow routes and are pre-treating bridges and overpasses in anticipation of additional winter weather overnight into today.
Crews will continue to monitor the situation and perform around-the-clock clearing operations as needed.
Drivers should be aware of the possibility for traffic signals to go dark if the Southwest Power Pool implements additional rolling blackouts. Crews will monitor the situation and put traffic control in place as needed.
Energy conservation
The SPP power grid operator for the region covering 14 states, including Oklahoma, downgraded the energy emergency alert to a level 1 following rolling blackouts early Tuesday.
SPP continues to urge electrical utility customers and businesses to reduce their natural gas usage by conserving electricity use.
Much of the mid-continent is experiencing an exceptionally high demand for electricity because of extreme, frigid temperatures.
Some electricity conservation options are:
- Turn thermostats to 68 degrees.
- Avoid using major household electric appliances such as ovens, dishwashers and washer/dryers, etc.
- Turn off non-essential electric appliances, lights and equipment.
- Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment.
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
Following these guidelines to reduce the use of electricity will help avoid possible electric power shortages later. Given the prolonged, below-freezing temperatures, conservation measures should be implemented safely and within reason.
For updates on your electricity service and the potential for rolling blackouts, visit OG&E or OEC’s websites.
Water
City Line Maintenance crews are working to address frozen water lines across the city. Residents are advised to take steps to prevent frozen pipes:
- Make sure no pipes are exposed to outside temperatures. Pipes that freeze most often are exposed to severe cold, such as outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, and water sprinkler lines. These areas can be protected by pipe insulation designed for this specific purpose. This can be found at most hardware stores.
- Leave interior cupboard doors under sinks open. This is especially important if the water pipes are adjacent to an exterior wall. This will allow heat from the room to reach the pipes.
- Let a thin stream of cold water run from a faucet. The stream should be a continuous flow about the thickness of a pencil. An unheated interior area such as a basement, attic, or crawl space can freeze without activity. The flow of water will help prevent these areas from freezing. If the pipes in these areas are exposed, it is a good idea to insulate the pipes.
- Determine where the water shut-off valve is in the house and how to use it if the pipes burst due to freezing. This may help prevent flooding once the water thaws.
If residents are experiencing flooding and cannot get the water supply turned off, call the City of Norman Line Maintenance Division to turn the water off at the meter.
To contact line maintenance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, call 329-0703. After hours and weekends, call Police Dispatch at 321-1600.
Transit
City bus services will operate on an adjusted schedule Tuesday and Wednesday. EMBARK Norman will operate hourly Saturday service schedules on routes 110, 111, and 112 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
EMBARK will announce by 3 p.m. each day if the service plan will extend to the next day and if further modifications are needed.
EMBARK Plus ADA Transportation will only operate Zone 1 service with delays of 30 to 60 minutes possible.
Customers are encouraged to call their destination to verify hours before making the trip and to cancel or reschedule their trip by calling 405-325-5438.
Customers should expect delays. Riders are encouraged to dress warmly, listen to local newscasts for up-to-date information, and use the online tools to learn if their bus is delayed. Due to the potential for dangerous wind chill temperatures, customers should only travel if necessary.
Visit EmbarkNormanok.com to track your bus.
Homeless resources
The Cleveland County Continuum of Care continues to provide 24-hour access to shelter throughout the weather event.
Overnight shelter options are available at:
- The City of Norman’s Warming Shelter, 325 E. Comanche St., will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. nightly.
- The Salvation Army, 318 E. Hayes St., will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Transportation will be provided between the City of Norman Warming Shelter and Food and Shelter facilities.
Food and Shelter, 201 Reed Ave., will be open 24 hours daily throughout the event.
In addition to the regularly provided breakfast and lunch, a dinner of hot drinks and ready to eat meals will be available.
Those in need of warm clothes, shelter, or any other assistance during this freezing event should call 211 for the assistance hotline.
