After frigid temperatures and the scare of possible rolling power outages Monday, several Norman entities have canceled Tuesday plans or moved them online.
Although the rolling power interruptions did not heavily affect Norman due to the Southwestern Power Poll rescinding its Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert mid-way through Monday, the possibility of future rolling blackouts still looms.
OG+E is still urging all customers to continue to conserve energy so rolling power outages do not have to take place this week.
Many Norman organizations and schools have cancelled all activities due to the weather.
The Cleveland County Health Department has postponed its Tuesday and Wednesday vaccination appointments at the Sooner Mall Clinic. Tuesday’s appointments are rescheduled to Feb. 23 at the same time, and Wendsday’s appointments are rescheduled to Feb. 21 at the same time.
Norman Public Schools will be switching to remote learning on Tuesday due to the severity of the winter weather. The University of Oklahoma has canceled all in-person classes Tuesday due to the weather as well.
The Cleveland County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather and the hours at the Cleveland County Detention Center will be shortened to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office will remain open with normal hours.
KOCO Meteorologist Damon Lane tweeted that Tuesday will be the “coldest part of this arctic outbreak,” and then temperatures will begin to climb after Tuesday. More snow is expected Tuesday, along with temperatures as low as -6 degrees.
