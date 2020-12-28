Norman residents should prepare for another winter storm later this week as colder weather starts to move over the next few days, experts said.
Beginning Monday night through Tuesday, the area should see light rain with the possibility of thunderstorms. The storms will extend throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
“We might see a little bit of light rain late tonight and tomorrow,” the meteorologist said Monday. “But there could be a few claps of thunder along with the rain primarily Tuesday night into early Wednesday.”
After Wednesday, the temperature should start to get colder, and more winter weather can be expected.
“During the Thursday system around the Thursday night timeframe is when we can see the possibility of some ice and transitioning possibly to some snow,” the meteorologist said .
The meteorologist said he wanted to emphasize that this week’s winter weather will not compare to the massive winter storm much of Oklahoma experienced back in October. The October storm knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans, some of whom were still in the dark after a week or 10 days.
“We could see some light icing on elevated surfaces like trees, maybe some power lines, but right now we're not expecting anything significant,” the meteorologist said. “It looks like there could be enough ice and snow to notice and could have some impacts mainly on bridges and overpasses.”
The meteorologist recommended that people start to prepare for the colder weather after the high 50s and low 60s weather of the past week.
“You know if there's any kind of travel plans that people have on Thursday and that they can move around, that might be the thing to do right now,” he said. “There's nothing pointing to a significant winter storm, but things can always change. But right now, it looks like it's going to be enough to notice.
“We've been enjoying the 50s and 60s. That's all going to change for several days this week. But then next week it will warm back up.”
