NORMAN — On Sunday, Norman was greeted with temperatures as low as 3 degrees with a wind chill of -15 degrees.
In addition to the frigid temperatures, large amounts of snowfall accumulated, causing multiple closures for Monday.
Both Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma have cancelled classes on Monday, Sunday’s total snowfall was between 5-7 inches and an additional 1-3 inches is expected overnight, the National Weather Service said.
Due to the weather, the NWS is warning people not to travel on Monday, as road conditions will continue to be severe and dangerous.
“Expect rapid deterioration of roadways from accumulating snow. Visibility of 1/4 mile or less will be possible,” the NWS said in a Facebook post.
Accchillording to the NWS, Sunday night is expected to be a lot colder than the day, leading into an even colder Monday.
“Snow, mainly before 1 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow before 7 p.m. Low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -19. North wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible,” the NWS said referring to Monday’s forecast. “A 30% chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 6. Wind values as low as -22. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.”
The Norman Police Department records division and the Norman Investigations Center will close on Monday due to the weather.
“A strong band of snow has moved into Norman,” NPD tweeted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. “Visibility is expected to decrease with near blizzard-like conditions for the next hour. Avoid unnecessary travel.”
