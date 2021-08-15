With COVID-19 cases on the rise and Norman’s school year beginning Thursday morning, many parents say they’re left with two choices for the school year, neither of which is best for their kids.
With Senate Bill 658 keeping Norman Public Schools from legally mandating masks, nearly 800 NPS parents have signed a petition urging the district to create safer mitigation efforts for their students.
The petition was created by Tiffany Ramsel, a mother of a 4-year-old who will start pre-K at NPS this year.
“We’ve been doing our best to safeguard ourselves from COVID for the past year and a half, but it is really time for in-person learning for their development,” Ramsel said. “In a perfect world, Gov. [Kevin] Stitt would relinquish this overreach of power and allow for local government and school boards to make decisions for their areas … but this is why we started our petition on the local level here in Norman. We’re demanding Norman Public Schools provide accommodations for the children of families who choose to mask.”
Ramsel, who also has a 9-month-old infant at home, believes this is the best way to protect her family’s physical and mental well-being.
The petition asks NPS to distribute a sign-up form for families interested in placing their children in masked settings as they return to in-person learning.
Those masked settings would include classrooms or school sites dedicated to children of families who choose to mask, spaces where masking is supported by educators, families and peers of students attending.
The letter also asks NPS to have continuous testing and monitoring and reasonable sick leave policies for students and staff.
Ramsel said her family has been taking the pandemic seriously and trying everything to keep her kids safe, but her kids need social interaction with other students. She was hopeful for mitigation efforts but said she was shocked when NPS released its back-to-school plan.
NPS is not requiring masks but is encouraging them, and the district will continue to encourage social distancing but will not require it.
“What really broke it for me was when Norman Public Schools released their return to learn plan and it just did not seem like it had enough measures that really addressed taking care of the safety of our children during a pandemic that is proven to be deadly,” she said. “My children need to go back to school, no doubt. So basically I started sharing my ideas with like-minded individuals, and I created the petition and everyone just latched on to it.”
One of those like-minded individuals is Christy Johnson, a parent of two NPS students.
“We have two boys, and they are 6 and 4,” Johnson said. “They were both supposed to go to Eisenhower this year, but with everything going on, we’ve decided to keep our youngest one home.”
Johnson said she would have made the same decision for her older son, but she had to pick between his mental health and his physical health.
“We would have kept our oldest one home also if it wasn’t such a serious issue for his educational, social life and everything else,” she said. “He’s struggling as it is with social and everything else that being home has caused.
“The risk of him being home and suffering that again for another year, I don’t know if that’s worse than getting COVID. So at this point, I’m being forced to choose and I don’t think that’s fair. We had to choose that last year.”
She signed the petition because it’s what needs to be done at this point, she said, but believes the perfect solution would be for Gov. Kevin Stitt to allow school districts to make decisions.
“I want the districts to be given that power so that the schools can have the say, because it’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all for every school,” she said. “...I don’t care if they have masks in the high school, because those kids have the option to be vaccinated … my kids can’t [be vaccinated] — the only form of safety measures that we can take for them is the masks, because they’re too young for the vaccine.”
As of Friday a total of 52 kids in Oklahoma are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Johnson said she’s tired of people using her kids as “pawns in their political game” and not allowing districts and health officials to make the decisions necessary to keep their kids safe.
“There are no words to describe that, because as a parent that watched my son on a ventilator once, there’s no words,” she said. “I never would choose the option of putting him through that again and having that as a possibility.”
Her 6-year-old son was put on a ventilator after he was born prematurely; the image is forever burnt into her mind.
“Seeing your kid on that once is more than enough, whether he’s days old or whether he’s 6 years old,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to do it again.”
Emotions boil over
The mask mandate debate has become a heated and highly-politicized one since the start of the pandemic.
Last year, Norman Mayor Breea Clark and the Norman City Council faced immense backlash from some residents for their decision to implement a mask mandate in the city. On Monday night, another local elected official felt the backlash when she made national news for her comments comparing students who don’t wear masks to murderers.
“It’s not ok for kids to commit murder by coming to school without a mask,” NPS School Board member Linda Sexton said from the dais. “...It’s possible they will cause the death of another child because they come to school without a mask.”
Sexton later apologized in a statement to Fox News, saying she is “deeply worried” about the delta variant and let those emotions get the best of her.
“My emotions got the best of me in that moment and I went too far in regards to people’s decisions not to wear a mask,” Sexton told Fox News. “I apologize for my choice of words and I regret deeply that I placed blame on students and families for their personal choices. I want to say directly to those families that I am very sorry. I am striving to better understand the choices and decisions of those who oppose masking and I am committed to ensuring our schools are a welcoming environment for all.”
Neither Sexton, board president Dan Snell or board member Dirk O’Hara responded to The Transcript’s request for comment this week.
Glimmer of hope
Last week, Santa Fe Charter Schools and Oklahoma City Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, implemented mask mandates for anyone on school grounds, with an option for parents to exempt their students from the mandate.
Stitt was supportive of this decision since it ultimately gave the parents the power to choose whether to send their kids to school in masks or not.
“I appreciate that school districts like Santa Fe Charter Schools and Oklahoma City Public Schools are respecting parents’ rights to decide what is best for the health of their children and opt out of mask requirements if they choose,” Stitt said in a statement.
Though NPS has yet to make a decision of that nature, some parents are hopeful it will be the next district to follow suit.
“I am hopeful that Norman Public Schools will require masks for those that can’t be vaccinated, which is basically elementary school,” Clark said. “It’s not just for the kids — it’s for the teachers, it’s for the kids whose parents may be immunocompromised, it’s for those who live with their grandparents, it’s literally for everyone.”