A local lawmaker called for a state mask mandate and revealed that her parents are still recovering from COVID-19 during a press conference Tuesday at the state Capitol.
Oklahoma Rep. and House Minority Leader, Emily Virgin, D-Norman, called upon fellow lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt to hold a special session to enact a statewide mask mandate. She also advocated for an extension to the temporary provisions of the state’s Open Meetings Act which allows public bodies to meet virtually.
Virgin pointed out that intensive care beds in Tulsa are full and Oklahoma City hospitals “are approaching that mark.” According to the most recent data from the state’s Health Department, just 62 ICU beds, or 7% of those statewide, are available.
The fight against the pandemic had become personal for her, she said, after her parents were hospitalized with COVID-19. Both work in Moore, which does not have a mask mandate, Virgin said.
“A few weeks ago this situation became very personal for me,” she said. “I’ve always taken COVID very seriously, but a few weeks ago both my parents who are 65, just turned 65, were diagnosed with COVID. Less than a week later, my mother was in the intensive care unit and my father was also hospitalized.”
While both her parents are home recovering, Virgin said they endure lingering effects of the virus.
After she thanked overworked health care professionals, she implored fellow state lawmakers and neighboring communities, “to listen those medical professionals asking for steps to be taken to slow the spread of the virus.”
She characterized Gov. Stitt’s decision not to enact a statewide mask order as political pandering. While he has not imposed such a mandate, Stitt has repeatedly encouraged Oklahomans to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines voluntarily during press conferences.
“Politically convenient speeches about freedom and personal responsibility are not preventing our ICUs from being maxed out,” Virgin said. “Gov. Stitt says he’s asking Oklahomans to do the right thing and protect each other. Well, governor, we’re asking you to do the right thing: protect Oklahomans by enacting a statewide mask order. If the governor of surrounding red states like Utah can make this decision, you can too. It’s time to stop the political pandering. It’s time to stop worrying about getting reelected. It’s time to do what’s right to save the lives of Oklahomans.”
A spokesman for Gov. Stitt, Charles Hannema fired back a prepared statement in response to Virgin’s speech.
“It’s disappointing to see House Democrats continue their misguided strategy of using press conferences to further politicize the response to COVID-19,” Hannema’s statement reads. “One week ago today, Oklahomans soundly rejected their divisive approach by taking away 20% of their seats and leaving them with their smallest caucus in state history.
“Doing the right thing to protect your families and neighbors is not political, and the governor strongly encourages all Oklahomans to do their part. We ask House Democrats to join us in encouraging Oklahomans to do the right thing. Continuing to play politics instead of working together to inspire Oklahomans will keep us divided and hurt our chances of slowing the spread of this virus.”
