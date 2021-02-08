A jury trial for two defendants facing multiple counts, including racketeering charges, continued into a second week Monday at the Cleveland County Courthouse, with District Judge Michael Tupper presiding.
Marcus Larod Jackson, 22, of Norman, and Juwan Thomas Square, 23, of Moore, each face the following charges: racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, shooting with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into a dwelling (two counts for Jackson, one count for Square) and two counts each of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Square faces one count of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
Former co-defendants Lawrence Lay Jr., 20, and Dayven Devon Taylor, 20, both of Norman, pled out before the trial. Taylor pleaded guilty, and Lay entered a no contest plea. Sentencing will be set later.
A 12-member jury and eight alternates were chosen over more than three days.
According to a press release from the Norman Police Department, the defendants were part of a group of eight men arrested in 2019 for alleged involvement in numerous armed robberies, vehicle thefts, drive-by shootings and drug-related offenses that occurred in Norman and other cities under the group name the “Murder Money Gang” from June to December 2018.
Attorney Michael J. Amend began opening arguments for Jackson Thursday by referencing the movie “Jerry Maguire.”
“Show me the money,” he said, adding that if the state cannot do that, then it can’t prove racketeering. “There was no money … the money doesn’t exist. The money is critical.”
Amend also said just because Jackson hung out with MMG members doesn’t prove gang membership or conspiracy. He also told jurors witness credibility is key.
Attorney Larry Monard, in defense of Square, accused the state of putting several incidents together to prove the MMG organization, and asked jurors to listen to witnesses and weigh what they have to say against evidence.
Monday’s testimony focused primarily on a shooting in the 600 block of Albany Place in east Norman.
The state, represented by Assistant District Attorneys Patrick Crowe and Jacobi Whatley, presented a 911 call from the shooting of a house with multiple people inside, including five children ranging in age from 5 to 17 at the time, that occurred around 4:55 a.m. Oct. 14, 2018. Nobody was injured in the shooting.
During the call, Aretha Richardson reports hearing gunshots and seeing bullets fly into her house while she and her young daughter were resting on a couch in the front room. She also claimed that she saw a man she later identified in testimony as Square standing outside by her tree in a white T-shirt staring at her while she was calling 911.
Since Richardson was unavailable to testify in person, a transcript of her previous sworn testimony was read to jurors. Richardson said nine bullets went through the house, and she heard and saw each of them. One of the bullets went through the wall and hit her TV, and another went right above the couch.
Richardson claimed she recognized the man she saw outside, and identified him by his street name, “Juice,” Square’s alleged alias. She said he was at her house the day before, buying a gun from her now-ex-boyfriend.
She reported having damage to a TV, a gaming console, windows and one child’s room. She also said she developed blindness in one eye in November 2018 due to a medical condition that she has.
She also claimed to know “Ace” and another MMG member through their dealings with her now ex-boyfriend. She also said she had seen “Ace” four times in the last two weeks and that her oldest daughter had introduced him as a friend.
During cross examination included in the transcript, Amend asked for clarification of the timeline.
Richardson said she saw Cephas Kofa and Riley Hampton, who were both at her house before the shooting, after 3 a.m. as they were preparing to leave and walk to a nearby 7-Eleven. When they returned, the shooting started, and the two men got by a Lincoln Navigator for protection. At some point, they fled and entered the house through a back door.
In the transcript, Richardson told Monard that Square was wearing a dark-colored shirt, maybe black. She claimed she saw the shadow of something in his hands. She also reported having seen Square a month before, and being in his presence for an hour.
Norman Police Officer Larry Gatlin testified next, reporting that he helped secure the scene and interviewed witnesses. Some of his body camera footage from that incident was shown in court.
Gatlin described Richardson as frazzled. No suspects were on scene when officers arrived. He reported seeing a front glass screen door shattered, spent shell casings outside in the street and bullet holes in the house. He said officers advised the occupants to get outside and not sweep up the scene.
In body camera footage, Hampton and Kofa reported seeing two men at the 7-Eleven and that they followed them home in a dark-colored, grayish black car. Amend asked Gatlin if a make or model of the car was provided, to which he replied no.
Monard asked Gatlin if he heard any statements from Richardson about seeing a man outside after the shooting, to which he said he didn’t recall mention of that.
During another transcription, Richardson’s oldest daughter, Quintaviona Broussard, now an adult, said she was in her room watching TV and talking on the phone with a friend when the shooting happened. Both she and her mother got down and told the children to do the same.
Prior to the shooting, Broussard said she saw Hampton and Kofa before they left for 7-Eleven and told them not to go because she had a bad feeling, but they left anyway. She claimed they were only gone 20 minutes, but the trip would likely take her 15 to 20 minutes one way.
In the transcript, Broussard said she knew about MMG and said their territory was around Vicksburg Terrace. She cited knowing about members including Square and “Ace,” whom she didn’t know by name but identified in the courtroom when her statement was made.
Broussard also said she attended a gang initiation for Taylor, aka “Blue.”
She shared a SnapChat message she received from MMG members following the shooting, citing the shooting, accusing her father of owing them money, making threats and wanting a fight with Kofa, who had previously refused to join the gang about two months before.
She responded by offering repayment of any debts her father may owe and told them her family was home at the time of the shooting.
Broussard said she was concerned about threats she had received since the incident, including threats of fights and being called a snitch.
During cross examination in the transcription, Broussard said she used to hang out with some MMG members, but never hung out with “Ace.” She also said she didn’t personally know “Juice” and never hung out with him but knew he was in the group, based on people she had seen him with.
Broussard said she never introduced Square to her mother and didn’t see him at the gang initiation she attended.
During live testimony, Norman Officer Tuan Vu said he responded to the shooting. He described Richardson as frantic and concerned about her children, and said the scene was hectic. His police report noted seeing 13 shell casings outside and nine bullet holes in the house.
He spoke with Richardson, Kofa and Hampton. Kofa said he and a friend were reportedly in an argument at the gas station with “Juice” and “Ace.”
Amend asked Vu if Kofa described a make and model of the vehicle, to which he replied no.
The state next showed surveillance footage from 7-Eleven, which showed Hampton and Kofa at the 7-Eleven. Shortly after they left, a dark-colored vehicle is seen driving off.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the county courthouse.
