Woman charged for allegedly stealing checks
A Midwest City woman was charged June 11 in Cleveland County with felony counts of larceny from a house and obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check or false pretenses.
According to a Cleveland County District Court affidavit, Glenda Conley Fuller, 58, allegedly stole checks from the victim's residence without permission Jan. 3, 2018, and wrote 36 checks to herself totaling $134,905 over 14 months.
According to a report by a Moore police officer, the victim often worked out of town and was often away from the house for weeks at a time. Fuller reportedly began repaying the victim but stopped after repaying $24,000.
Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin was automatically assigned to the case, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.
Couple charged with six counts of child neglect apiece
Two people were each charged June 12 with six felony counts of child neglect.
Jason Gene Buchanan, 41, and Christine Diane Pece, 40, were charged in Cleveland County District Court after a Norman police detective was dispatched June 10 in reference to a family reportedly living in a 10-foot-by-30-foot storage building with no running water, toilets or electrical outlets in the 1600 block of 24th Avenue Southwest in Norman, according to a court affidavit.
According to the report, the couple was found with five of their six children, ranging in age from 1 to 11. The Department of Human Services helped locate the sixth child at a nearby business office. The couple agreed to accompany the detective to the Norman Investigation Center, where they were interviewed out of custody. They admitted that they were homeless and had slept in the storage unit multiple times over the last week.
According to the affidavit, the detective investigated and discovered that temperatures that week reached a peak of 97 degrees. A small amount of perishable, non-refrigerated food was found in the unit, and all of the children reportedly had dirty clothes and skin, with one girl's hair matted to her head.
According to the affidavit, the couple said they had a house in Gotebo, but it was unlivable. The children had not received proper medical care and, instead drank honey and took vitamin C if they felt sick. The couple admitted to leaving the children alone in the building at least twice.
According to the charges filed, the couple lived in the storage building off and on from May 27 through June 10.
The couple was arrested and booked that night into the Cleveland County jail. Their bond amount is $75,000 each, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office website.
The couple will have preliminary hearing conferences before Count Special Judge Scott Brockman at 9 a.m. July 7.
Man charged with larceny from retailer
A Norman man was charged June 16 with larceny from a retailer following the theft of merchandise from a Sam's Club in Moore.
According to a Cleveland County District Court affidavit, Zafar Iqbal Mirza Baig, 52, allegedly stole 512 merchandise items worth a total of $14,323 from Sam's Club from Feb. 6 through April 24.
Loss prevention associates reviewed security footage and Baig's transaction history and found that rather than scanning the items into the scan and go app, he was concealing the items under other items in shopping carts and leaving without paying for them, according to the affidavit.
No arrest record or warrant was listed for Baig.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, District Judge Thad Balkman was automatically assigned to the case.
— Jamie Berry, Transcript Staff Writer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.