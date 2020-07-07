A Kingston woman has been indicted by the Oklahoma Multi-county Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder by permitting child abuse in the death of her 2-year-old son in Norman.
Rebecca Latane Hogue, 28, should have reasonably known that her toddler was at risk of abuse or neglect when she let him stay with her boyfriend Christopher James Trent, 39, in Cleveland County from Dec. 28 through Jan. 1, according to the indictment filed in Cleveland County District Court.
According to investigators' reports in a January court filing, Trent is believed to have cared for the toddler on other occasions when the child suffered injuries. The boy died Jan. 1 while in Trent’s care, authorities said.
Among the witnesses included in the indictment are six police officers, Hogue and a doctor at the Children's Hospital of Oklahoma.
Norman police were never contacted about injuries to the child, said Sarah Jensen, a public information officer.
Law enforcement officials from several agencies conducted a massive manhunt in early January for Trent, who fled Cleveland County. Authorities said Trent apparently killed himself. He was found hanging from a tree in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Oklahoma.
An arrest warrant was issued for Hogue on Monday.
