In the wooded area by the Canadian River, just south of the long white fence, are remnants of the place she used to call home.
Just like all the encampments she has inhabited, being forced to leave has been tough on her.
Nevertheless, she picked up the pieces and moved on to another attempt at off-grid living in Norman. The woman has experienced homelessness in Norman off and on since 2013.
She wants to share her story to help humanize people experiencing homelessness, but she wishes to remain anonymous because she wants to spare her family further pain or shame if they ever Google her name.
Doe said she grew up in a loving home and has a college education.
“I studied criminal justice at Texas A&M,” she said.
Originally from Dallas, she came to Norman with her boyfriend looking for a change and planning to apply to law school. Her dreams fell short and she became a victim of repeat domestic violence.
About 10 years later, standing in a desolate forest not far from the busy college town, she sighed and spoke of her health problems and fear of what the future may hold.
“I don’t,” she said, “want to die alone.”
Grieving what is left behind
Her voice shook as she recounted leaving her three children behind, chasing romantic love and false hopes.
She said she believed that moving to Norman and allowing her kids to be raised by other parents was the best thing for them.
“I knew I couldn’t walk away from my abusive relationship at that point,” she said.
Despite those heartaches and challenges, the woman grinned slightly and said she does not necessarily view herself as homeless. She takes a little bit of pride in her justifications for choosing the lifestyle.
Kevin Fagan is a San Francisco Chronicle reporter who has done extensive work covering homelessness. He said people who say they prefer living in encampments just say that in attempts to feel like they are in control.
Insanity
The woman said the boyfriend she left her kids for ended up going to prison for beating her.
She eventually fell in love again but said her new partner ultimately became abusive, too.
He suffered from schizophrenia and took his own life in August at her current encampment, she said.
Finding his dead body, she said, is her worst memory.
“I wish he could have got help,” she said.
According to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, suicide rates are 10 times higher for people experiencing homelessness than for the general population.
“Individuals experiencing homelessness face a multitude of complex health and social issues that are often integrated with trauma that impact these individuals’ prioritization and decision-making efforts,” a council suicide fact sheet shows.
The woman said she does sometimes experience depression, especially since her boyfriend’s death, but she has never been in a psychiatric ward and is adamant that mental health issues are not the cause of her homelessness.
While she admits to sometimes using illegal substances to give her a lift when she feels down, she said she can take it or leave it and does not believe her periodic drug use is the reason for her homelessness.
She said the housing placement process is a challenge because it’s difficult to obtain needed documents and make it to appointments and the affordable housing options are not ideal.
“I enjoy living off the grid,” she said. “I think it’s a more sustainable way of life.”
Identity
The woman said it can be hard to have peace because most people do not understand or agree with her lifestyle choices.
“What is foreign to them, they have decided is wrong in many ways,” she said.
She said she still has contact with her family and rode the train to attend her oldest daughter’s high school graduation in May. Still, she doesn’t tell her family much about herself because she doesn’t want them to worry.
“I would really like to spare them any more pain,” she said.
The woman has shame and regret, but admits she does not exactly know how to make amends and live differently.
“There are facets to homelessness or the kind of lifestyle that I have been living, that a person cannot fathom unless they have lived it,” she said.
Keep keeping on
Her tattered boots crunched the fall leaves as she walked farther into the woods with her dog.
She said it can be scary living as she does, and while having a pet prevents her from accessing some resources, having that companionship is more important to her.
“I don’t want to leave anyone behind anymore,” she said.
Walking deeper into the woods toward her old encampment, she dodged spider webs, wrapped around the foliage as she came to an opening where she was building a tiny house.
She paused for a while as she beheld all the now-broken treasures.
She spoke fondly about a hexagon shaped window she was planning to install into the ceiling of the home that she had to leave behind.
“I bought that window for 20 bucks at Goodwill and I was so excited the day I brought it back here,” she said.
She said she sometimes lives at an encampment for years and it’s devastating when she is suddenly made to leave.
The woman said she was given six days to be off the property where her old encampment was.
“It was just a couple weeks before Christmas and it was cold outside,” she said.
The woman said she had to rush to move what belongings she could across the road. First thing on her mind was just to get out of where they were supposedly going to bulldoze.
She thought she would be able to take a moment to figure out what her next move would be. But in all the chaos, a lot of her belongings were stolen and she ended up having to start over at a location a couple of miles away.
Change is hard
She said doesn’t like her current encampment, but she is proud of what she’s built in the past 11 months.
She has a shower with a contraption that catches rainwater in which she bathes and a charging station that connects to a car battery to access power to charge her phone.
Also, all around her campsite is furniture that she said she built herself.
“I love woodworking, and I want to open an Etsy shop.” she said.
“People might think that homeless life is more lackadaisical, like they’re just lazy people,” she added. “But the way that I live is a whole lot more work than anybody ever would imagine.”
The woman enjoys working hard to maintain her camp but said she’s still not happy. She knows deep down she needs to do something different.
She said it’s getting harder and harder to start over.
“This kind of life can be very solitary and that has always been OK with me up until recently,” she said.
She likes off grid living, but it is becoming harder to find peace, she said.
Laura Fielder, the woman’s former case manager through Food and Shelter for Friends, said people who live in encampments have usually completely given up hope of being housed.
The homeless woman said when she musters up the gumption to try to do something different, she runs into roadblocks and it’s difficult to build the momentum required to make real change.
“I’m almost 48 years old and I’m afraid time will get the best of me,” she said. “I have to focus on surviving today.”
While the woman said she likes to have control over her own things, she knows the consequences for not conforming to somebody else’s set of rules.
“Sometimes the repercussions for not conforming to things, can be devastating,” she said.
The labels put on her are difficult to overcome, she added.
Randi Brockhaus, another former case manager at Food and Shelter, said people who don’t want to be housed have been shamed by society.
“Because they have been shamed, they don’t even want to try to function in society,” Brockhuas said.
April Heiple, director, Food and Shelter for Friends, said that a challenging part of the homeless making change is the stigma that is attached to them.
“The dialogue in this community has grown negative about people who are homeless and that has increased fears about them which are unfounded fears,” Heiple said.
Fielder, meanwhile, said that each person experiencing homelessness is a real person like everyone else.
“They’re all someone’s loved one,” she said. “I believe that our humanity can be gauged by how we treat them.”
The woman said she would love to have her own piece of land one day and she tries to hold on to some glimpse of hope.
“I want to be respected as a human being,” she said.
