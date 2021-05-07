An Oklahoma City woman pled guilty to identity theft Friday morning in Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman's courtroom, waiving her right to a preliminary hearing and a jury trial.
According to records, this is the sixth felony that Pamela Jean Tucker, aka Pamela Buetler, 55, has committed.
Tucker, represented by attorney Robert T. Rennie Jr., pled guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections, followed by nine months of supervised probation and paying court expenses. The sentence will run concurrent with 10 years in DOC custody on a charge stemming from a Jan. 21, 2015, incident involving false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Balkman revoked Tucker's previous 10 years suspended sentence April 28 after the state proved its identity theft case in court and she was taken into custody. Tucker appeared Friday via video from the detention center, where she is quarantined for 10 days upon entering the facility, per protocol.
The identity theft victim, Kellye Kimmel, said she befriended Tucker, who began housekeeping and dog sitting for Kimmel when she was out of town. She said Tucker stole an unactivated credit card from her dresser and made charges to it.
Tucker apologized for her crime Friday, and said she was willing to accept responsibility. However, she also said she didn't feel like she was being treated fairly, and that background noise made it hard to hear during the video call.
According to an affidavit, Tucker was either convicted of or pled guilty to grand larceny of a house and two counts of second-degree forgery in Kingfisher County in March 2011; a second-degree forgery charge in October 2015 in Grady County, and false declaration of ownership in pawn in August 2016 in Cleveland County.
Kimmel read a lengthy victim impact statement in court Friday. She said she had to leave Oklahoma to live in Texas for a period of time because Tucker took revenge on her after she filed charges and destroyed some of her relationships with friends and family, as well as her credit.
Kimmel also claimed that Tucker set up a PayPal account with her information and charged $400 to it, and that she spread rumors about Kimmel, including on social media.
“My life is forever changed because of her,” she said, adding that she has filed harassment reports against Tucker since the identity theft occurred. “I'll never be the same physically, mentally and emotionally.”
Kimmel said she now feels distrust around new people, and had to start over financially at the age of 53.
While Kimmel spoke, Tucker appeared to scoff at some of Kimmel's comments. Partway through the statement, the internet connection cut out, and Kimmel finished her witness impact statement without Tucker present.
Kimmel's ex-husband, who was present on Tucker's behalf and talked during part of Kimmel's statement, was warned about showing the victim respect or risking being removed from the courtroom.
Kimmel said Tucker inflicted chaos on her life when she stole items from her, including a credit card, passport, birth certificate and professional camera with lenses.
“She used my vulnerability and kindness against me to try and destroy me and set me on the street,” Kimmel said.
Kimmel said Tucker is a recidivist and the concurrent sentence doesn't really serve justice in the case. She feels, she said, that Tucker should be held more accountable.
Kimmel said she also feels like unless proper measures are taken, Tucker could wind up back behind bars after she is released.
“She does what she wants when she wants to,” Kimmel said, adding that she believes Tucker doesn't deserve leniency. “She preyed upon me. She violated my trust.”
She also requested that all of Tucker's aliases be attached to her file so others might not be duped by the defendant. Balkman asked the state to add any aliases to Tucker's record.
“I was not the first, and I won't be the last,” Kimmel said. “I am thriving and doing well, despite what she did to me.”
Balkman told Tucker she has 10 days to file an appeal, if she wishes.
He added that with this being her sixth felony, her crimes have caught up with her.
“Maybe this time, you will change,” the judge said.
