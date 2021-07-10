The Women’s Resource Center will return with its annual gala — featuring speaker Elizabeth Smart this year — to bring awareness to the effects of domestic violence, sexual violence and stalking.
The gala will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Nest at Terra Verde, 800 36th Ave. SE in Norman. 2021’s theme is “An Evening of Hope featuring Elizabeth Smart”.
Smart, an author, speaker and survivor, will present the keynote at the event. Smart was abducted in 2002 and held for nine months, vowing to provide hope and empowerment to other survivors after her return.
Tickets for the gala became available July 1, and cost $100 per attendee. THe event will also feature a silent auction and wine pull.
WRC Development Director Faith Walkley said she’s ecstatic that the organization is able to host the gala this year after 2020’s was put on hold due to the pandemic. The center was unsure if the gala would happen this year.
“The nature of abuse is that it is done in secret. The ability to provide safe and confidential services a lot of times means that our agency is not as visible in the community,” Falkley said. “This event is so special to us because we get to come together to celebrate the work we do here at the WRC and celebrate our community that supports us so well.”
The WRC will monitor cases of COVID-19 closely as the event draws nearer, she said, and will adjust protocols accordingly and let registered attendees know what to expect well in advance.
Smart joins a growing list of notable guests the gala has welcomed in the last several years.
“In previous years, we have had actor Ed Harris, author Leslie Morgan Steiner, Rev. Dr. Lori Walke and State Sen. Rob Standridge as our keynote speakers,” Falkley said. “We try to bring in guest speakers that have a connection to our community, to our mission and/or to our agency.”
The gala generally has had a large effect on the center’s funding, an impact Falkley expects to grow this year.
“A fundraising event like this allows us to use funds where they are needed. Most of our funding is project based,” Falkley said. “It also gives individuals an opportunity to learn about the Women’s Resource Center, meet the board and staff, and learn about opportunities to connect with the WRC through volunteering or specific needs we may have. We set a high goal of raising $100,000 this year.”
