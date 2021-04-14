In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a local chapter of a national non-profit will host a Paws for Consent: Dogs Against Sexual Violence Dog Walk later this month.
From 2-5 p.m. April 25 at Andrews Park the Women’s Resource Center of Norman will hold its 4th dog walk after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic.
Courtney Foster, assistant executive director of WRC Norman, said the walk will spread awareness in a way that allows sexual assault survivors to attend and have fun without having to emotionally prepare.
“We also wanted to be able to reach the community with our services in a way that the entire family can enjoy, and everyone can just get out and enjoy the weather, while also knowing that if they ever need us, we’re here for them,” Foster said.
Masks are required and attendees will be asked to practice social distancing. Foster said in the past, all vendors and tables have been in one location, but this year, they will spread out.
“[Attendees] will also walk in small groups as opposed to one big cluster,” Foster said.
Foster said WRC Norman is thankful for the community’s support for Paws for Consent and all of the center’s programming.
“We really look forward to having everyone out as we learn more about how to support survivors of sexual violence,” Foster said.
The walk costs $20 per participant, which includes a t-shirt. Signs can be purchased to honor friends and love ones who have been affected by sexual assault.
Event attendees can have their dog’s photo taken at a puppy photo booth and enjoy some ice cream formulated for dogs.
Those who wish to attend are asked to register by April 22. For more information about the dog walk and to sign up, visit wrcnormanok.org/paws-for-consent-wrc.
