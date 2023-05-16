A baseball association for visually impaired players will bring its crowning competition to Norman this summer, thanks to local efforts to recruit the National Beep Baseball Association World Series.
The City Council will discuss an opportunity to recoup tax dollars used to sponsor the event through a state grant during a special session Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St.
Beep baseball uses audio technology, a ball that beeps, and 5-feet-high bases that feature a switch to sound a buzz. Because some competitors are partially or fully blind, all players are required to wear a blindfold, according to the association website.
Trent Brown, Visit Norman’s sales manager, told The Transcript on Monday he courted the association in 2017 and lost out to Tulsa, but won the sponsorship bid in 2020 for its next world series for a cost “upwards of $30,000.”
Brown said Visit Norman was proud to win the bid and hopes to see the grant offset the cost and reinvest those savings to court more events.
“It’s critical that we are able to recoup some of those funds to go after events like these or something completely different,” he said.
The event is from July 30 to Aug. 5 in Griffin Park, according to city records.
Stephen Guerra, secretary of the National Beep Baseball Association and a member of the Minnesota Millers, told The Transcript the association is thrilled to bring some 20 teams to Norman along with their “estimated half-a-million dollars in economic impact,” with them.
“The National Beep Baseball Association is happy to come to Norman as it’s a city we have not visited before,” Guerra said. “We’re excited about the partnership with Visit Norman, the soccer complex, as well as the Embassy Suites and surrounding area hotels to host all of our teams from the across the United States.
We appreciate the volunteers and the sponsorships that will fund the World Series Tournament. It will mean a greater opportunity for Visit Norman, but also for the National Beep Baseball Association and blind sports as well.”
The association formed in 1976, Guerra added, and boasts 32 teams nationwide.
Brown said more sporting events will be possible with the upcoming completion of the Trae Young Athletic Center, a multi-sports complex with eight ball courts, 12 volleyball courts, eight competitive swim lanes. It is scheduled to be completed in October.
“That’s going to be huge for us, whether it’s basketball, volleyball, pickleball, there’s just so many other types of events we can bring to this community so we can all grow.”
Visit Norman, which is funded by guest room tax revenue, will form its own Norman Sports Commission thanks to a recent voter approved tax rate increase from 5% to 8% that passed with 69.93% of the vote.
The commission will focus on bringing sports tourism to Norman. Brown will be the commission’s director and added it could not have come at a better time.
“Events like this are going to become more of the norm,” Brown said. “Having more dollars to go bid these and having more dollars to enhance our facilities … this is just going to bring more eyes on Norman and more people to Norman.”
In addition to the world series, the council will also discuss the Korn Ferry Golf Tournament which could also qualify for the state grant.
According to a city staff report, the tournament will feature professional golfers who have not yet reached the Professional Golfer’s Association of America (PGA) Tour, or have not accumulated enough Fedex Cup points to remain at the PGA level.
The tournament is scheduled June 22-25 at the University of Oklahoma’s Jimmie Austin Golf Club.
The council will consider designating both events via a resolution as a “quality event” under the definitions of the Oklahoma Quality Events Incentives Act, said Jason Olsen, the city’s parks and recreation director.
“Once the resolutions pass through the council and declare the events a quality event, the sponsor organizations and the parks department will work together to file economic impact information to the state and see if the event would qualify for a rebate,” Olsen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.