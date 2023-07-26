The Norman City Council made no objections to staff’s recommendation to operate the soon to be opened, Young Family Athletics Center.
Since March the city has been negotiating a contract with Santa Fe Living Centers to run the indoor multi-sports facility, but the city’s Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen told The Transcript on Monday that both parties agreed to cease pursuit of an agreement.
The center is an indoor multi-sports complex with 25-meter swim lanes, basketball and volleyball courts, located in University North Park near the Embassy Suites hotel. It is set to open late winter, according to the construction timeline.
During the council’s study session Tuesday, Olsen said the decision for his department to run YFAC will likely mean the facility will either break even or turn a profit.
“The contract negotiations we were working out with Santa Fe were that basically they would pay all the costs except for utilities,” Olsen said. “Technically, we were going to make no money off of that and actually end up with a little bit of a loss paying for water, sewer and trash and along with the fiber (internet).”
The center’s $44 million construction is funded primarily with the Norman Forward Sales Tax, but includes a $4 million donation from NBA star Trae Young’s Family Foundation and $2.7 million in tax increment finance funds from University North Park and $3.8 million in room tax funds, according to a staff presentation.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said the Norman Forward Sales Tax Oversight Committee expressed concern that if the facility is “wildly profitable,” the operator would reap the benefits and none of it would benefit the city.
“They’re taking the risk and if they get a profit, they get to keep the profit,” he said.
While Olsen assured the council that the center would have its own special revenue fund based on income generated through fees and tournaments, Ward 7’s Stephen T. Holman asked if staff believed it would be necessary to subsidize it with general fund money.
“Over the years we’ve talked about capping the city’s contribution, $225,000 comes to mind,” Holman said. “We said the city would be willing to contribute to the operation of this facility.”
Francisco said the city could be forced to contribute other funds if the center is a “money loser.”
“If it is a money loser, it’s a special revenue fund just like all the other special revenue funds,” Francisco said. “If it loses over a short period of time or a long period of time, then the city might, from other sources, be called upon to make up those losses.”
Operations
The budget for the center is $1,567,967 million with revenue estimated to climb just above it at $1,593,525. The largest expense, $938,347, is budgeted for salaries, while utilities, advertising and contract services are budgeted at $461,120.
For residents, an individual annual pass is $300 — $960 for families, but $360 and $1,200 for non residents respectively. Monthly passes for residents is $30 per person and $100 for families, while non residents will pay $35 and $120. Day passes are $5 per day for residents, $7 for non residents.
Ward 6 Councilor Elizabeth Foreman asked if the center would still offer memberships for those on fixed or low incomes.
Olsen said the structure would be similar to the one used at Westwood Center.
“If you’re on free meals at school, you’ll get 80% off of your cost, if you’re on reduced, I believe it’s a 50% cost,” he said.
Olsen added that it was clear from the Trae Young Family Foundation its intent to was ensure everyone will be able to participate.
Ward 2’s Lauren Schueler expressed concern that operating hours open to the public and hours blocked off for tournaments and practices would be difficult to balance.
“What percentage of time is going to be open bracket time, like swim time or open court,” she asked. “People have been worried about that from the beginning.”
Olsen said the facility will be open 85 hours a week and will balance open courts and lanes with dividers.
“We have the ability to divide all the courts into twos,” he said. “We can have our basketball club practicing on one court and adult basketball on another. I think it’s going to be a balancing act but we have plenty of room. Our swim club is interested in a lot of swim time…but there might be a time where the pool is completely open for open swim and a time there will be two lanes or four lanes open.”
The facility will also house Norman Regional Health System’s sports medicine clinic. The cost of the clinic, $6.7 million is paid by NRHS. An Adidas retail store will also offer sports apparel.
