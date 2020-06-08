Lirey Munoz was drawn to activism after seeing a need within her community.
Munoz, 16, a senior-to-be at Norman High School, said a social media post spurred her to rethink how she was combating oppression.
“I saw my high school peers posting about it on social media,” Munoz said. “I saw them talking about it — it was going around but no one was actually doing anything.”
So, she decided to organize a protest. She feared no one would show up at her June 2 event, but ultimately several hundred showed up at the protest that started at the Main Street bridge and ended at the Norman Police Department.
“I did not expect (that many people) at all,” Munoz said. “I told the police at most 40 was going to come out, 50 was a dream. So, when I saw the mile-long line of people walking behind me as we went to the police station, that was incredible.”
In the wake of rising anger over racial inequality and the death of a Minnesota man in police custody, a new generation of young activists is rising. They are organizing protests to combat racial injustice and oppression that they feel has plagued the country.
Many of the protests have been fueled by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody last month.
For the organizers of the George Floyd March, organized in partnership with OU's Black Student Association, that took place on Saturday, Marissa Lawson, 19, and Fayth Marie Cope, 18, became interested in activism after a conversation they had early in their high school years about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Lawson said she felt this was her time. She said she had a platform and privilege, and it’s time that she uses it.
Cope said someone asked her if Oklahoma would ever have a protest. She then went back to her apartment and started planning one with Lawson.
Mark Faulk, 64, of Oklahoma City, has been involved with activism for more than five decades.
Faulk said he was 12 years old when Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. were both killed. That was followed by the Chicago riots at the Democratic National Convention and the shooting at Kent State where 13 unarmed students were shot by the National Guard during a peaceful protest.
“So, those events in the late 60s I wasn’t old enough to be actively involved in, but it shaped my perspective,” Faulk said.
Faulk said it has been heartening for him seeing a new generation of activists leading the charge.
“Over the last few days, I would walk into the middle of the protest and only recognize 25 percent of the people,” Faulk said. “It was encouraging to see. There are some of them who are 17 and 18 years old.”
Faulk said it’s amazing to see how educated and articulate the young protestors are on the issues.
Faulk wants young activists to know that these protests aren’t for one specific incident. They’re fighting for a change to the entire system and a change to their community, so that incidents like George Floyd don’t continue to happen.
“I want people to remember this is about Oklahoma City and about their communities,” Faulk said. “We have our own share of people in the metro area who have been killed by police. Secondly, I would say don’t back down. Don’t fall for the empty promises. We’ve heard those promises before. Don’t go home because they made some empty promises, keep the pressure on until there is actual fundamental change.”
Munoz is co-organizing a “candlelight memorial for George Floyd and the many other black lives that were taken unjustly.” It will take place Thursday at the Andrews Park Amphitheater. It will start at 6 p.m. with the candlelight vigil beginning at 8:46 p.m.
Reese Gorman
@reeseg_3
