As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact more Oklahomans every day, we took some of your questions straight to the experts.
As of Friday, 2,465 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19, and 136 have died in relation to the virus. 180 of the confirmed cases and 15 of the deaths have been in Norman.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that certain elective surgeries can resume late next week, and that state leaders are discussing how and when Oklahoma could start reopening businesses. The governor also noted that the peak of demand on Oklahoma hospitals is now forecasted for April 30, and that the way Oklahomans social distance and act over the next few weeks could determine how the state moves forward.
Experts said this week that it’s essential that Oklahoma leaders be guided by the rates of infection as they decide if and how to reopen the state.
“We can’t pick a specific date and go ‘May 1, we’re reopening society and we’re going back to life as normal,’” said James Papin, a virologist at OU’s Health Sciences Center. “We really have to follow this curve and see it get to a low enough point of individuals getting infected that we feel that it’s safe to go back and resume our normal activities, so that we know where infections are, and we can trace those infections and hopefully quarantine those that are in contact with individuals that are tested positive, so that we can keep that curve from rising up again or spiking dramatically.”
Earlier this week, we went to local health experts to answer some common questions about the pandemic and testing in Oklahoma. This time, we took some of your submitted questions to Norman and Oklahoma City-area doctors and health leaders to hear what they have to say about antibody tests, a possible second wave of infections, and more.
What is our current testing availability like in Oklahoma? Why are we still only offering tests to people with symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with the virus?
Oklahoma’s testing capacity has increased in recent weeks — labs throughout the state have now processed more than 33,000 tests. More than 31,000 of those tests have been negative.
According to an April 16 executive order report from the State Department of Health, Oklahoma labs — including state, private and university laboratories — have more than 86,000 tests still available, and thousands more on order. The state is asking that providers test anyone who is displaying COVID-19 symptoms or who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive.
But David Chansolme, medical director for infection prevention at INTEGRIS Health, said while testing has increased in recent weeks, Oklahomans without symptoms looking to get tested may still find it difficult.
“We continue to identify more opportunities for testing and we are trying to get a test for everybody who needs one. (But) we don’t have enough tests for (people without symptoms) yet,” Chansolme told the Transcript. “It would help identify asymptomatic patients but the next question has to be, what do we do with those patients? That becomes more complicated.”
What is antibody testing? Why is it important? Who is providing it right now?
An antibody test is a test that will show not only if a person has a disease like COVID-19, but if that person has been previously exposed to the disease.
Papin said an antibody test may show what normal COVID-19 tests do not, including if the person being tested has very low levels of the virus and what their history of exposure to the virus might be.
Because antibody tests can indicate how much of the population has already been exposed to a disease, they may be useful in helping determine who is susceptible to COVID-19 and who may no longer be susceptible.
Papin said that after some people are infected and recover for the first time, their immune systems might produce enough neutralizing antibodies that they can be protected from COVID-19 re-infection. However, Papin said it’s unclear if this will happen to everyone who contracts and recovers from COVID-19, and sometimes, antibody levels wane enough over time that even those who are initially protected from re-infection may eventually become susceptible again.
In general, antibody testing can give researchers and health professionals an idea of who is still at risk for contracting a disease and who may have developed some resistance to further infection. In COVID-19’s case, that may help health and local government leaders to begin to determine when it is safe to start reopening parts of society.
While the full possibilities of antibody testing are still unknown, OU infectious diseases chief Douglas Drevets said that in the most ideal scenario, the testing could help officials determine when and how some people can begin returning to work.
“It's hopeful that antibody testing will identify people who are immune to the disease, but there are so many challenges with having an antibody test where it can accurately predict the numbers of people who are immune versus accurately detect the people who are not immune,” Drevets said. “...In the best of all worlds, you’d be able to use such a test, identify people who are immune, and they’d be able to go back to work still maintaining some social distancing and probably some degree of infection control such as excellent hand washing."
The Oklahoman reported Friday that the state has already randomly administered 1,000 antibody tests, but that results are preliminary and still more tests are needed to draw any conclusions.
Hussein Torbati, a physician at Classen Urgent Care, said their new point of care tests also test for antibodies, but said accuracy issues are possible in determining when a patient previously had the virus.
“The antibody testing is great, but it’s so new that once you get past a month, it can be really hard to be sure when a patient may have had the virus,” Torbati said.
Is there a possibility of a second wave of infections hitting? If so, when? Is there any way for us to slow or prevent that wave from hitting?
Experts have differing opinions on when a second wave could hit, but many doctors and health leaders have said a second wave of COVID-19 infections is very possible.
Drevets said that in his opinion — based on the behavior of a 2001 flu strain — it’s possible that COVID-19 will calm down in the summer only to resurface in the fall.
“My opinion is that yes, we are [at risk of a second wave], and I’m basing that opinion on the behavior of influenza from about 19 years ago when we had the swine variant flu,” Drevets said. “...It’s somewhat speculative to say what COVID-19 will do, but I think that is a possible scenario, because environmentally, the virus may not circulate to the same degree in the summer as it does now and earlier, but remember, we’ll still have a very susceptible population in the fall.”
Many doctors are following news related to the development of a vaccine before making predictions regarding the future of COVID-19’s impact on the country. Other doctors, such as Chansolme, are planning for multiple waves of the virus.
“I am certain there will be several waves, it is just a question of how big the waves are,” Chansolme said. “(It’s) impossible to tell (when they would occur). There are a number of models which show different targets.”
Howard Markel, a University of Michigan pandemic historian, recently said that future waves of the pandemic may be influenced by the actions of state and federal officials. He noted that while shelter in place policies have a negative effect on the economy, they also can be the difference regarding the probability of future waves.
“In every pandemic, there’s a tug of war. On one end, there are the economic and business interests, and on the other end is the public’s health,” Markel said in an April 15 piece from the university’s Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation. “We know from history that when citizens become restless and protest to their leaders about lifting these sanctions too early, another rise in cases invariably occurs. In some places it was worse than the first peak. This creates a situation where you have endured shelter in place sanctions and crippled the economy for nothing.”
However, there are some predictions doctors and researchers can make about potential future waves. Chansolme said current vulnerable populations, including residents over 65 years old and residents with underlying medical conditions, will be similarly vulnerable if future waves occur.
He also said future waves of the virus would likely have a similar impact on people who contract the virus.
“Most people (would) convalesce at home and be miserable for several days with fevers, aches...cough, etc.” Chansolme said. “ A significant minority of patients (would) require hospitalization and an even smaller number (would) require intensive care and possibly ventilator support.”
While research continues to follow the impact of COVID-19, Chansolme said there are basic precautions Oklahomans can continue to take to prevent contracting the virus or spreading it to others.
“Social distancing and hand hygiene remain the greatest weapons we have,” Chansolme said. “Continue to employ these daily and make them a part of your routine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.