'Your vote matters': Municipal elections have history of low turnout in Norman

While the 2020 General Election drew record voter turnout in Cleveland County and across the state, Norman has historically struggled with voter turnout in municipal elections like the upcoming city council race.
In 2019, the last time odd-numbered wards were up for election, the election drew only 18.3% of registered voters and only 13.9% of eligible voters. That year’s ballot even included a mayoral race, which has historically increased voter turnout.
This year, Ward 1 has 7,836 eligible voters; last time the seat was up for election in 2019, only 1,015 people came out to vote. The margin of victory, at face value, didn’t appear small — current Councilwoman Kate Bierman won by over 250 votes — but with only about 13.5% of the eligible voters showing up, it could have been a much tighter race had more people turned out.
“That year was high because of the mayoral election,” Bierman said. “Municipal turnout, election rates are historically low across the board. This is not an issue that Norman specifically struggles with. But, because I live in Norman and care about voter enfranchisement in my city, I focus exclusively on Norman.”
Prior to 2020 — with Norman’s recall petitions, police budget, COVID-19 mitigation and more — the focus during municipal elections had mainly been on federal and state politics. That has now changed, Bierman said.
“I do think 2020 changed that both locally, with the very specific Norman issues we have been facing, but also more broadly, as counties and municipalities have played an outsized role in federal policy rollout as it pertains to the pandemic,” she said. “So, my significant hope is that from this point forward, we will start to see a natural increase in voter participation at the municipal level.”
A hotly contested race this year is taking place in Ward 3 where Alison Petrone is seeking a reelection bid in a highly populated ward that has a history of low voter turnout. Petrone faces two opponents in the race for the Ward 3 seat.
In her last race in 2019 only 2,508 of 10,235 eligible voters voted. Even with the low turnout, Petrone’s ward had the highest turnout out of any ward in the city at 24.5%.
Petrone missed winning outright by six votes in 2019, so the race went to a runoff where, once again, less than 3,000 people voted in a heavily populated ward. Petrone won the runoff by just under 200 votes.
The ward with the most eligible voters, Ward 5, saw drastically low turnout in 2017, the last time an election for that seat was held.
In 2017, Ward 5 had a total of 9,886 eligible voters, but only 963 people, or 9.7% of the eligible voters, cast a vote. Sereta Wilson won the primary by only 13 votes. The runoff drew a slightly bigger turnout with 1,354 voters, though that number is still only 14% of the eligible voters in that ward.
Ward 5 now has 11,007 eligible voters, the most of any ward in the city.
“If I had to put a finger on a few of the reasons why [voter turnout for Ward 5 is so low] I would have to say distance to the polls,” said Dave Spaulding, former Ward 5 councilman and current chair of the Cleveland County Republican Party. “In town everything is five minutes away — [out here] that’s not the case. It takes me 10 minutes to get from my house to the main road.”
Many Ward 5 residents also have to commute about 30-45 minutes to work each day, so on an election day, they just don’t have the time to go out and vote, Spaulding said.
“If work starts at eight o’clock and the polls open at seven, they only have a 15-minute window in which they can vote,” he said. “So, if it’s a heavy voting day or if there’s any bit of a line whatsoever, they just can’t.”
Despite the city’s historically low turnout, Spaulding said it’s important to vote in local elections, because every vote truly matters. Spaulding used the 2012 House District 45 election as an example, pointing to a race in which incumbent Republican Aaron Stiles won by just 16 votes over Democrat challenger Paula Roberts.
“If 10 or 12 people hadn’t shown up that day and they decided that they were just a little bit too tired, the representation for that entire district would have [gone in] a different direction,” Spaulding said. “So, individual votes are incredibly important.”
Ward 7 has historically had the lowest turnout of any of the wards over the past 10 years. Ward 7 includes much of the University of Oklahoma, where most of the students do not vote in local elections.
In 2019, the ward saw a 10.3% voter turnout, with only 572 of the approximately 5,550 eligible people casting votes. The numbers were much lower in the elections preceding that year — in 2017, only 230 votes were cast, and in 2013, 412 votes were cast.
Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said he does not believe the voter turnout will rise significantly in this upcoming Feb. 9 election, based on historical data.
“It’ll probably be the same,” Rains said. “Historically, voters just don’t get out for the school or municipal elections.”