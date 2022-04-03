A store that offers sustainable living and cleaning products and bulk shelf to stable foods opens Wednesday in downtown Norman.
Walters resident Kacie Scherler opened Re:Supply in June 2021 in Wichita Falls, Texas after she noticed a need for increased access to package free body and house care products, herbs and baking ingredients.
Less than a year later, Re:Supply is opening a second store at 408 E. Main St. Scherler realized Norman is a cultural fit for her business through working on her PhD in Environmental Sustainability and Geography at the University of Oklahoma.
Growing up on a farm piqued Sherler’s passion for environmentalism at a young age. She started a recycling program in high school, driving recyclable goods three hours to Dallas, which was ironically unsustainable.
“The intent was there,” Scherler said.
The mission of Re:Supply is more than just furthering sustainability, however.
Scherler’s desire to reduce waste only increased when she moved to California for college and lived there for around a decade.
When she and her husband Zach moved back to the farm in south Oklahoma, they were sad they lost recycling opportunities. They also noticed the area lacked access to products that were free of chemicals and ingredients they weren’t comfortable with.
This led them to open the first location in downtown Wichita Falls.
Scherler, who has autoimmune conditions, tries to stay cognizant of what goes into products she uses. She prioritizes this when she selects offerings at Re:Supply.
Some products are made in-house, but many are sourced from other small businesses. They emphasize sustainability and the intent to make products that are safe for the home.
All products sold at Re:Supply have the ingredients listed because transparency is paramount, Scherler said.
The zero-waste model encourages customers to bring bottles and other containers to fill with their desired products. Scherler said she encourages people to bring their own containers, but they don’t have to be Pinterest perfect.
“We already have cabinets full of empty bottles and jars, and I’ve got people who bring in spaghetti sauce jars and refill them with shampoo, so whatever works is what we’re encouraging people to do,” Scherler said.
Re:supply does have containers available for purchase, including pump bottles and aluminum bottles, but reuse is generally encouraged.
Scherler said the stores in downtown Wichita Falls and now in Norman have tapped into a passion to revitalize downtown communities, particularly in this area of the country.
She said helping build that culture and small business momentum is exciting. She also believes Norman already has many people who understand the value of sustainable and local products.
“We’re really excited to jump into a place where people will already be there with open arms, understanding exactly what we’re doing,” Scherler said.
At the Wichita Falls location, Scherler organizes workshops that empower the community to learn how to do DIY projects ranging from candle making and vegetable and fruit fermentation to healthy eating and avoiding inflammatory foods. She hopes to continue this in Norman.
“We get a lot of people interested in these concepts so we’re all about sharing knowledge and teaching people how to make products we sell in the store, which some might say isn’t a great business move, but we want to empower everyone to improve their home, mitigate waste and better their health,” Scherler said.
Re:Supply could also sell farm-to-table dinners in the future. Scherler and her husband Zach still run a regenerative farm and hope to one day offer local eating and events that connect the community to farmers in the area.
Re:Supply Norman will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.