A flesh-rotting “zombie drug” is threatening Cleveland County and the rest of the state, experts warn.
The toxic fentanyl-horse tranquilizer cocktail can rot users’ flesh. Users may suffer gaping wounds, gangrene and amputated body parts.
After injecting the supercharged combo, addicts may sway or look frozen in place. They may slowly dance, stand bent over at the waist or walk slowly like zombies with their heads down.
The state attorney general recently urged Congress to pass legislation to address the nationwide surge in “Tranq” cases.
“It’s very alarming. It’s a whole new pandemic,” said Caleb Klusmeyer, a former heroin addict and current case manager with The Virtue Center in Norman.
“It’s very, very, very much worse than when I was doing it,” said Brett Mills, former IV heroin and meth addict and current Hope Is Alive Ministries senior program manager.
“It’s painful to watch,” he said.
What’s the ‘nod?’
Deadly Tranq hooks drug users with a euphoric “nod.”
Bystanders may notice the nod on the streets. It’s a trademark of heroin users, and is now gripping supercharged fentanyl users. Users drift in and out of consciousness, often falling asleep in the middle of a sentence, even nodding off while standing.
“The nod is what they are going for,” said Klusmeyer. “It’s complete numbness, a tingling feeling on the back of the neck.”
Research led by the University of California backs this idea.
Drug dealers increased profits by shifting their drugs from heroin toward more profitable fentanyl, researchers noted. Fentanyl became even more attractive to addicts when cut with xylazine.
When added to fentanyl, the horse tranquilizer replaces the “nod” that heroin users crave. So xylazine increases the rush and stretches the fentanyl.
“It is in such demand,” said Mark Woodward, spokesman for Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.
“Xylazine strengthens the effects of fentanyl and eases the effects of the horrible withdrawals,” he said.
Drug researchers asked long-time informants about whether they liked the fentanyl-Tranq combo. Below is one informant’s response:
“Yeah, I like a good Tranq-fent bag.
“Some people don’t like it, but plenty of people do. It’s sought after.”
The informant elaborated about the good rush.
“Fentanyl is such a short-lived high… It’s a good high, but it’s so short that the nod is over real quick and you get sicker faster.
“See, the Tranq like extends the high, it gives the dope more of a heroin effect, it’s a good rush with the heroin-like effect,” said the informant.
Cheap high
The informant said dealers sometimes sell just the Tranq horse sedative alone.
“You shoot it, you feel no rush, and you’re just out, you’re asleep for at least 40 minutes.
“You’re sitting there one second talking, and then you’re waking up 2-3 hours later in a weird position.”
Why would someone knowingly use fentanyl-Tranq?
“It gives them the euphoria of the high that they’re craving. Then it gives the sedative effect that eases the misery they’re in,” said Woodward.
“That’s why they prefer it on the streets. Even if it is deadly,” said Woodward.
“It beats the alternative: living in this horrible pain and misery of the withdrawals,” he said.
The combo offers something else enticing, said Woodward.
“It’s so cheap. Literally about $1 or $2,” he said.
That compares with about $25 for a bag of heroin or $100 for prescription pills.
China supplies Mexican cartels
The illicit drugmakers mixing up the “good rush” drug are in the blood trade.
They buy cheap fentanyl precursors from China, the Justice Department says.
In crude labs, violent Mexican syndicates — the Chapitos and Sinaloa cartels — merrily mix up the precursors into batches of fentanyl. Somewhere along the distribution chain, someone often cuts fen with adulterants such as horse tranquilizer.
They know a fatal dose of fentanyl could fit on the tip of a pencil. They don’t care that an estimated 196 Americans will die daily from the stuff that goes by street names like “Poison,” and “Dance Fever.”
Drug dealers know it’s all too easy to hook someone to replace those killed by their deadly concoctions.
“The fentanyl crisis in America – fueled in large part by the Sinaloa cartel – threatens our public health, our public safety, and our national security,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, while announcing unsealed charges against cartel leaders in April. “Today’s indictments target every element of the Sinaloa cartel’s trafficking network and reflect the Justice Department’s commitment to attacking every aspect of this threat.”
Luring the homeless
Meanwhile, experts fear the cheap zombie drug will further consume the vulnerable homeless population.
Found in about 23% of fentanyl powder seized last year by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the zombie accelerator, xylazine, has already been found in about 90% of Philadelphia drug samples. It’s also become more prevalent among people living in tents and wheelchairs along the streets of New York and Los Angeles.
Fentanyl addiction has hit Norman streets over the past few years. Officers have had numerous encounters and are seeing an increasing prevalence, according to a Norman Police Department spokesperson.
Treatment centers say they are seeing more and more fentanyl cases locally, though it’s unknown how many cases involve xylazine.
“It’s easily accessible and everywhere,” Mills said.
Norman’s Virtue Center is also seeing a surge of fentanyl cases that require immediate attention, said Klusmeyer.
Treatment centers statewide have had to change their procedures to try to save people as fentanyl spikes, he said.
“I feel like it just keeps getting more and more complex, and the risks become greater and greater,” said Klusmeyer.
Fueling the crisis
Though Oklahoma xylazine-laced fentanyl overdoses aren’t tracked, fentanyl deaths in Cleveland County jumped 40 percent in 2022, coming in at 14.
“We’re very, very concerned about what xylazine is doing to make our fentanyl crisis even worse,” Woodward said.
Statewide fentanyl-related fatalities rocketed almost 59 percent last year, Bureau of Narcotics data show, rising from 299 to 474.
Gentner Drummond, Oklahoma Attorney General, said leaders must address the growing crisis.
“It is important that Congress moves swiftly and decisively to address the dangers of xylazine, which has made the nation’s deadly fentanyl crisis even deadlier,” he said in a statement. “We cannot afford inaction.”
The fentanyl-Tranq combo is unfortunately gaining more fans, Woodward warned.
“It will become more mainstream,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.