PGAV Destinations is working with the Oklahoma City Zoo on Expedition Africa, the largest habitat expansion project to date in its 120-year history.
Phase one of the African savannah region is underway on 14 acres in the heart of the zoo, including an overlook of a new spacious savannah. The $25 million project is the culmination of years of planning and is scheduled to open in spring 2023.
This space will provide an expanded and more immersive habitat for giraffes, elands, okapis, ostriches, painted dogs, cheetahs, red river hogs and lemurs, among several other species native to Africa. Expedition Africa features a new state-of-the-art giraffe barn that will offer indoor viewing areas year-round.
An existing pachyderm habitat building will be renovated into a multipurpose event space, small animal habitat area and children’s play zone overlooking the savanna.
“Less than one tenth of 1 percent of all Americans will ever visit the African continent,” said Dr. Dwight Lawson, executive director and CEO for the zoo and botanical gardens. “Expedition Africa is designed to immerse visitors into a space where guests can connect with the wildlife of Africa in an unforgettable way and be inspired to help them thrive.”
The transformation of the pachyderm building has been an endeavor to preserve the iconic structure.
“Repurposing this historic building from a home for elephants and rhinos to a guest event space along with giraffe feeding, savannah viewing, small animal exhibits and children’s play zone has kept the team creatively challenged," said Dexter Hansen, PGAV Destinations Architectural Designer. "The design reimagines the spaces while retaining the features that will be nostalgic for longtime zoo-goers.”
On the site, the design team worked to reuse and repurpose as much as possible, from the existing grades to site features. The site design minimizes tree removal, works outside of the tree canopies and requires extensive tree protection to help in survival. For any trees that had to be removed, trunks and limbs will be placed in habitats as climbing structures and environmental enrichment devices for the animals.