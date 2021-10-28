The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden recently vaccinated select species for COVID-19.
Zoo animals at highest risk for contracting COVID received the vaccine made exclusively for animals and authorized for use by the United States Department of Agriculture.
The OKC Zoo vaccinated 40 animals, including its large and small cats — African lions, Sumatran tigers, mountain lions, jaguar, bobcat, clouded leopards, fishing cats, serval and caracal.
The zoo’s Western lowland gorillas, Sumatran orangutans, chimpanzees, North American river otters and ferrets, education ambassador animals, also were vaccinated.
“Amidst the challenges of the pandemic, we have kept our animals healthy and now we can further protect these vulnerable species from COVID with access to this vaccine,” said Dr. Jennifer D’Agostino, Oklahoma City Zoo’s director of veterinary services.
The zoo’s veterinary team worked closely with animal caretakers to administer the COVID vaccines. Many animals willingly participated in receiving injections thanks to training techniques implemented by animal care teams.
Veterinary team members and caretakers were monitoring all animals following the first round of vaccines. A second dose of the vaccine will be administered to the animals in the weeks to come.
