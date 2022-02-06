According to the Chinese zodiac, Feb. 1 marked the beginning of the Year of the Tiger. It’s said that those born between Feb. 1 through Jan. 2 will be brave, competitive, unpredictable and confident.
In Oklahoma, the tiger is revered statewide, with 45 high schools choosing this animal to represent their school, making it the most popular mascot in the state. The tiger is also listed as critically endangered.
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is hosting a School Mascot Challenge for all schools, elementary to high school, statewide.
For any Oklahoma school that officially and permanently changes its current school mascot to any real, non-mythical animal or insect, the zoo will award every student, teacher and school employee with two general admission tickets to the zoo.
This offer will be honored now through May 1, 2023. The challenge does not apply to schools that already have an animal or insect as a mascot.
The zoo has discovered that of 475 Oklahoma high schools, 284 schools or 60% have an animal for a mascot. Of those 284 animal mascots, 96 (34%) are classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as a threatened, vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered species.
Oklahoma’s most popular high school mascot (45 schools), the tiger, is classified as critically endangered. All four classifications indicate a shrinking population in the wild due to a wide range of causes, including habitat loss and poaching.
Only one Oklahoma High school mascot represents an extinct animal, Southmoore High School’s Sabercats.
One out of five Oklahoma high school mascots is currently threatened with extinction.
“Even if no school accepts a new wildlife mascot, we hope that this challenge inspires students and the public to think about the state of wildlife here in Oklahoma and around the world,” said Rebecca Snyder, the zoo’s director of conservation and science.
Of the most popular high school mascots in Oklahoma, most are animals or insects, including:
• Tigers (45 schools, critically endangered)
• Bulldogs (38 schools, least concern)
• Eagles (30 schools, least concern)
• Wildcats (20 schools, least concern)
• Panthers/Jaguar (20 schools, near threatened)
• Lions (10 schools, vulnerable)
• Bison/Buffalo/Buffaloes (10 schools, near threatened)
• Hornets (nine schools, least concern)
• Mustangs (nine schools, least concern)
• Bearcats (eight schools, vulnerable)
• Cougars (seven schools, least concern)
• Longhorns (seven schools, least concern)
• Yellow Jackets (seven schools, least concern)
• Cardinals (six schools, least concern)
Fifty-five animal and insect species are represented as mascots among Oklahoma high schools. Of these, only 31 represent wildlife native to Oklahoma.
To receive free OKC Zoo admission tickets, schools must submit proof of mascot change as reflected on their website, athletic uniforms, yearbook or other school property or platform. Submissions and questions can be sent to guestrelations@okczoo.org.
The zoo is in its winter hours and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, with the last entry no later than 4 p.m.
The park is closed to the public Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased in advance at okczoo.org/tickets.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
To learn more about zoo happenings, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.