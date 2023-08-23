Saturday morning, Aug.19, Norman High’s cross country team kicked off the 2023 season by hosting 11 schools in the Summer Showcase.
Both boys and girls varsity teams finished third in the meet, paced by seniors Dane Adams and Payton Fox who finished ninth and fourth respectively in their races.
Team winners of the fourth annual Summer Showcase for the boys were Duncan (with a score of 80), followed by Norman North (86), and Norman High (88). Team winners for the girls were Byng (with a score of 58), followed by Norman North (58 - lost in a tie-break), and Norman High (59).
The Summer Showcase was started in 2020 as a relay to replace the (canceled for one year) Dallas Greenhill Relays. The event transitioned to a 2 mile race in 2021, and attracts between 10-15 teams each year. This year’s event featured 11 teams, and was the best field to date, including Norman North for the first time, according to NHS Coach Scott Monnard.
The five NHS boys who scored for varsity at the Summer Showcase were seniors Dane Adams (10:51), Aren Lyons (11:27), and Cody Bunting (11:33), sophomore Ben Liesenfeld (11:08), and freshman Aidan Morgan (11:26). The five NHS girls who scored for varsity were senior Payton Fox (12:32), juniors Jennifer Jessup (13:12), Charlotte Gentry (13:13) and Lucy Kershen (14:14), and sophomore Gabby Beck (13:13).
The Summer Showcase officially begins the season for Norman High, and Coach Monnard has high hopes for the season for both the boys and girls teams.
“In recent years we have had 1 or 2 studs (on the boys’ team), then a gap between them and the rest of the pack that makes up the varsity. This year, we are much closer to just having a pack,” said Monnard. “Most years we only have about 9 or 10 boys who run in a varsity meet. This year, it would not surprise me to have 14 or 15. Even a few freshmen have a chance.”
“Our girls teams had qualified for the state meet 21 straight years (a state 6A record) before failing to qualify in 2020,” said Monnard. “This (the 2023 team) is the best we have had in five years, and a state meet (type of) team.”
In the JV races today, Norman High School dominated, running away with both the boys and girls JV titles. All boys and girls scoring for the JV medaled in the event.
"JV has always been the heartbeat of our program. When we have good JV teams that means we are good at varsity. We include everyone in everything we do. That is part of the development,” said Monnard. “This is why we have been able to qualify for state for 18 straight years (for the boys). In each of the JV races this year, a Norman boys runner will probably be sub-18 and near the front of the race.”
The overall winner of the boys race was Southmoore’s Josh Rummage with a time 9:59 and the overall winner of the Girls race was Norman North’s Kinley Kite with a time of 11:54.
Norman High School travels to Dallas this weekend for the Greenhill Relays on Aug. 26.
