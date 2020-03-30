Beginning Tuesday, as a result of coronavirus concerns, there will be nowhere to play golf in Norman. Or, at least, nowhere to purchase a green fee.
The decision was reached earlier in the day during an “EOC” — emergency operations center — call, as described by the city’s parks and recreation director, Jud Foster.
It was formalized in a statement released Monday evening by city spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer, one that defined additional outdoor activities to no longer be "essential," as well.
“Mayor Breea Clark today issued an amendment to the Stay at Home Orders to create enhanced restrictions on essential activities related to outdoor sports,” began the statement.
“Under the new amendment, all golf courses, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, disc golf courses, visits to the dog parks and other similar forms of activities are no longer considered as essential. The City will be closing its related facilities as a result.
“Residents are still encouraged to go for a walk, run, bike ride or other similarly distanced activities.”
Currently, the length of the orders requiring Norman residents to stay at home for all but “essential activities” continue to extend through April 14.
