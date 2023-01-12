It’s not what you think, and that isn’t a misspelling. They are alive and well in Norman, Oklahoma.
In 2019, the Norman Economic Development Coalition (NEDC) commissioned Market Street Services to conduct a Targeted Industry Survey, which identifies the relative strengths and resources of Norman to determine what types of companies would be a good fit for us and where NEDC should focus its priorities. The top three industries in the final report were determined to be Weather and Radar, Aerospace, and Biosciences.
This week I’ve been in Denver at the 103rd American Meteorological Society (AMS) Annual Meeting – the world’s largest gathering of brilliant minds in the weather, water, and climate community. It’s a great mix of students, academia, public sector agencies like NASA, and private sector powerhouses like Lockheed Martin, L3 Harris, and Raytheon. You should know, if you don’t already, that the University of Oklahoma, among all universities, is the powerhouse of Academia. Our OU professors are the ”rock stars of weather,” affording Norman opportunities that other communities can only dream about. This didn’t happen by accident or chance. OU leaders of long ago, people like former Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences (AGS) Dean and Provost, Jeff Kimpel and former AGS Dean John Snow, had a plan and worked it. These respected OU leaders built trusting relationships with community leaders and private-sector industry and made certain they were nurtured annually, for decades, in fact.
It all started 36 years ago when Dean Kimpel began hosting a gathering of OU academia, NOAA and other federal agencies, as well as local Norman leaders, at a special dinner during the AMS conference. At the invitation of OU, I was fortunate to be invited to the annual dinner this year and learned much of this history, and met critically important federal officials that have the power to determine Norman’s fate in many respects. When Dr. Kimpel passed away in 2020, he turned the reigns over to Dr. Bob Palmer, Executive Director of the Advanced Radar Research Center (ARRC), also in Norman. Except for the two years of COVID, this dinner has now occurred for 34 consecutive years. The relationships continue, as does the vital work in the weather and radar sector, to the benefit of every citizen in Norman.
You likely know that the National Weather Center (NWC) is in Norman but might not know it’s actually a joint arrangement between OU and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and many other related agencies housed in Norman. NWC is directed by the current Dean of AGS, Dr. Berrien Moore. Dr. Moore was formerly the Director of the Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans, and Space in New Hampshire and had the opportunity to lead NASA in 2010 as its Chief Scientist. Instead, he chose Norman, and we should be so thankful he did. His School of Meteorology, led by former NASA Ames Research Scientist Dr. Jens Redemann, is now the largest program in the nation, with a long waiting list to get in. In August 2022, it was ranked the #1 Meteorological School in the country. Again, these things don’t just magically appear like Lucky Charms. When you bring talented people together, with mutual trust and respect, seeking shared outcomes, that’s when and where the magic begins. Dr. Moore is also a central figure in establishing the Norman Public Schools Oklahoma Aviation Academy, to be housed at Max Westheimer Airport, concurrently with his School of Aviation, which incidentally is also ranked #1 in the Nation, led by Eric Wydra.
The opportunities for Norman, OU, NOAA, NASA, ARRC, and the NWC are limited only by our imagination. Soon, NOAA will announce a new Director of the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman. We look forward to welcoming yet another weather star to the Norman galaxy. NOAA and the ARRC are not on Mt. Sinai after all.
