Two Norman residents charged with robbing a bank in Moore last year were sentenced collectively to 12 years in prison, according to a press release U.S. Attorney's Office.
Duncan Eric Herron, 32, and Regenea Carol Berry, 31, were charged with robbing an International Bank of Commerce branch in Moore in May 2019 and pled guilty to the charges in June 2019.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin sentenced Berry to 70 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. This week, Goodwin sentenced Herron to 84 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Both defendants were also ordered to pay restitution to the bank.
"This case highlights the capabilities and collaboration of our federal, state, and local law enforcement officials," U.S. Attorney Timothy Downing said in a press release. "It also shows that those who menace our community, especially with firearms, will be held accountable. Simply put, this aggression will not stand."
According to the investigation by the FBI, Moore Police Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office, Herron and Berry entered the IBC Bank on NE 12th Street wearing black clothing and masks on May 14, 2019. As they entered the lobby of the bank, Herron racked the slide of a firearm and demanded that three employees in the bank get on the floor and give him money. Herron and Berry then left a few minutes later with money that belonged to the bank in a maroon SUV.
As previously reported by The Transcript, law enforcement officials reviewed video surveillance and through further investigation determined that Herron and Berry were suspects. During the execution of a search warrant, law enforcement recovered cash from within the suspects' Norman home, including so called "bait bills" from IBC Bank.
A search on May 18 at a residence linked to Herron and Berry turned up evidence that connected them to the robbery. Law enforcement arrested them thereafter on the criminal complaint of armed robbery.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.