With the clock winding down, Jed Fuller drove through a swarm of Del City defenders for a layup to bring Norman High within 2-points of the lead.
Then, Fuller fouled Dkalin Godwin, giving the Eagles junior a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity. With the NHS student section and bench cheering at full volume, Godwin missed the free throw.
With 6.2 seconds left, Trashaun Combs-Pierce grabbed the rebound and dribbled as far down the court as he could get before he had to launch his shot. The ball sailed toward the rim, but hit off the backboard as it lit up red and the buzzer sounded.
NHS lost 37-35 in its closest game of the season to date.
“That’s all you can ask for,” NHS coach Cory Cole said. “End of the game, last possession, we’ve got a chance to win or tie it. We’ll take that every night.”
With such an emotional game playing out on the court, there was also a lot happening in the background for the Tigers.
NHS (0-3) has four new starters this year, and it is still trying to find its identity as a team. The Tigers’ opening game of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational was their first home game of the season, and it came just two days after suffering an 8-point loss to Mustang.
The players and coaches were also dealing with emotions surrounding NHS athletic trainer Russ Schuchman, who was involved in a car accident Tuesday night.
“He’s a fixture in Norman athletics,” Cole said of Schuchman. “And tonight was his first game he’s missed in 27 years.”
With everything surrounding Thursday’s game, the Tigers battled all the way to the end against the Eagles.
After NHS built a 6-point lead in the second quarter, Del City (3-0) started to turn up the defensive pressure and forced the Tigers to make mistakes. The Eagles took the lead back with under four minutes to play in the first half and didn’t relinquish it.
Even as NHS tried to claw its way back into the game with a pair of 3s from Fuller and Caison Cole in the third, or two more 3s from Cole in the fourth, Del City always seemed to have an answer.
Cole finished with a game-high 13 points, and Fuller scored 9 points in the loss.
“That confidence is what we’ve been searching for as we get experience,” Cole said. “The guys saw tonight against the very best in the state that they can make plays and they’re right there.”
Girls
Norman High earned its most lopsided victory of the season so far Thursday night, beating Enid 84-44 in its first game of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational.
The Tigers got off to a fast start, scoring 9 unanswered points in the first minute of the game and continued their dominance throughout the first quarter. Enid (0-4) showed signs of life in the second quarter, making five 3-pointers, but NHS was unrelenting in its defensive pressure.
After taking a commanding lead into the locker room at halftime, NHS (3-0) relied on its bench more in the second half, giving more playing time to some Tigers who don’t see the floor as much.
“To see some of those girls have an opportunity to play, have a little bit of success and then see the response from those kids that play quite a bit and cheer them on with that kind of energy, I think that’s what it’s about,” NHS coach Frankie Parks said.
Twelve different players scored for NHS in the win, with Aaliyah Henderson and Jordyn Rollins scoring 14 points each.
NHS plays Owasso on Friday as it continues on in the winners bracket of the Joe Lawson tournament.