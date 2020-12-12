Because tourney organizers put their heads together and figured out a way for all six varsity boys teams to play three games at the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament, Norman High was back on its home court Saturday to face Del City.
Yet, while the Tigers added a little more experience to their resumé, adding a victory remains elusive, as the Eagles ran away to a 71-36 victory.
Del City took control right from the start, posting a 20-13 first-quarter advantage that became 37-21 by the half.
Nate Wilson led the Tigers with 14 points. Josh Newson added seven.
Keyondre Young led the Eagles with 28 points. Sherrod Davis added 17.
