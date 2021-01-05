Chiante Tramble just kept shooting against Deer Creek on Tuesday.
The Norman High freshman didn’t get many of his shots to fall in the first half, heading to the locker room with just five points. But in the second, Tramble took over the Tigers’ offense, scoring 18 of NHS' 24 second-half points.
Tramble’s 23-point performance wasn’t enough to help NHS get past Deer Creek, as the Tigers fell to the Antlers 56-43.
“He’s only a freshman, 15 years old, so he’s getting better,” NHS coach Rodney Dindy said. “He probably wishes he had a few of those back that he took, but that’s part of learning and playing at that level.”
Dindy thought the Tigers left points on the table and missed some opportunities to score, which is something they’ll work to improve on in their next time out.
And Dindy wants Tramble to keep shooting the way he did Tuesday. Watching video from this game, Dindy said, will help Tramble continue to learn.
“I want him to keep his style of play,” Dindy said. “That’s just his nature and his game. The team has to learn how to play off of that.”
NHS will resume play against top-ranked Edmond Memorial at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the McGuinness Classic.
