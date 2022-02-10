Norman High’s Viliami Makahununiu has been adaptable during his college recruiting process, and it paid off in the long run.
Joining the Tigers’ program from Euless, Texas, the 6-4, 295-pound left tackle received his first collegiate offer from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in June of 2021. Just eight months later, Makahununiu sat at a booth in the NHS gym Wednesday and signed his national letter of intent to play at Oklahoma State as a preferred walk-on.
The moment signified the realization of a dream that Makahununiu held for many years.
Makahununiu originally grew up a Utah fan, after his cousin had originally planned to play football there. Last summer, Makahununiu went to an OSU camp, which gave the Cowboys recruiting staff their first opportunity to get a look at him.
Still, to NHS head coach Rocky Martin’s surprise, Makahununiu hadn’t received very much interest from Division I schools until a couple weeks ago. Martin spoke to the OSU recruiting staff during that time and told them he had an intelligent lineman with good pass blocking skills that was capable of moving to a variety of positions.
“Most division II schools were on him pretty early,” Martin said. “And most Division I schools wanted to watch (last season), and at that level the recruiters and coaches are really picky.
“And so i don’t know why more schools didn’t go on him, because he’s a physical kid and he’s smart, but some schools want the 6-5, 6-6 kid, and I don’t put much stock in an inch or two inches. I’ve seen Nami enough the last few years, and I know I’m pretty confident that he can play at that level.”
A three-year starter on the Tigers offensive line, Makahununiu helped round-out a dominant front five for Norman High during his sophomore season. He played tackle the past two seasons and was named one of five 6A West All-Stars during his senior campaign. The Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference also awarded him 1st team All-Conference.
Makahununiu and the Tigers’ offensive line paved the way for over 400 yards of rushing in a win 35-16 win over Westmoore last season.
Now he’s going to be making another move, this time to the center position. Makahununiu said that the Cowboys recruiting staff told him he’d have a better shot at making the travel team as a center.
Makahununiu said he would’ve walked on at Oklahoma State regardless, but that the offer made the decision much more concrete.
“Coach Dickey came down to the school from Stillwater and that just showed me right there that they cared for me to go there, and the way he was talking — he was super excited to get to know me,” Makahununiu said.
Makahununiu previously held offers from Northeastern State, East Central, Oklahoma Baptist and SWOSU, among others.
He joined 11 other Norman High athletes who signed their NOI’s on Wednesday after last week’s signing day was canceled due to severe weather. Makahununiu said he was surprised to see the number of people who showed up for the event.
“The football team brought me a sense of family and wanting to better myself as a man before a football player or an athlete,” he said. “That’s just something you can’t replace with anything else.”