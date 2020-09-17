Key question
How quickly can Norman High’s inexperienced group of starters step up?
NHS loses 16 starters from its 2019 team, which would be tough on any team.
The Tigers’ delayed season will not make life any easier.
NHS starts its season with a trip to Mustang after missing out on valuable, albeit tough, tests against Norman North and Moore the past two weeks due to COVID-related cancellations.
Coach Rocky Martin has done a tremendous job of rebuilding the NHS football program. And perhaps the good news regarding a potential reloading year for the Tigers is Martin has firmly established an offensive and defensive identity.
Key returners
• Jaden Bray, receiver: Bray was a newcomer to the NHS football team in 2019. A year later, he’s committed to Oklahoma State following an extraordinary breakout season.
The athletic 6-foot-3 receiver recorded 936 receiving yards on 40 receptions (23.4 yards per catch) and a team-leading 11 touchdowns to fuel NHS’ electric passing game.
• Willie Prince, defensive end: Prince, who’s entering his senior season, statistically returns the most production of any Tiger defender on this year’s squad.
The 6-foot-2 defensive end had 48 tackles in 2019, including four for loss and two sacks. He also forced a fumble.
• Isaac Raymond-Brown, defensive back: The senior’s 2019 season was shortened due to an injury, yet he made the most of his time on the field.
Raymond-Brown had 39 tackles, including one for loss, in six appearances last season. He shared the team lead for interceptions with two. He also had a fumble recovery.
Key matchup
• Oct. 16 at Westmoore: The 2019 tilt between NHS and Westmoore had major playoff implications, and this year’s contest should be no different.
The Tigers pulled away to a 49-31 victory over the Jaguars last season. Expect this game to be even more competitive with Westmoore looking to clinch the playoff spot that NHS essentially secured with last year’s win.
