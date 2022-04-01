There was a cake.
There was a plaque.
There was a postgame ceremony for Gordon Drummond Friday night on the field long ago named in his honor, where the 38-year Norman High boys soccer coach claimed his 400th win.
A deadlocked affair deep into the second half against Northwest Classen, a solid program that’s topped the Tigers in the past, it wasn’t clear until late the 84-year-old coach’s milestone victory would arrive.
That, though, was before two fantastic goals didn’t just save the postgame presentations, giving NHS a 3-1 victory, but might have been a lesson, too, to the Tigers themselves.
Now 6-3 on the season and 1-0 in District 6A-1, perhaps they’re capable of big things.
“It just sets the bar for the season,” senior forward and co-team captain Dylan Garn said.
How has Drummond kept going?
“In June, I sit down with my CEO and we discuss it,” he said.
The CEO is his wife, Kathy, the discussion’s the one that asks if he’s got another season in him and they keep coming up with the same answer.
Is he having as much fun as he’s ever had, Drummond was asked.
“I think so,” he said. “I think so.”
He looked like he’s always looked on the sideline.
Whether standing, sitting, walking or trotting, always pitched forward, his head in front of the rest of him, as though on the move even when still.
Perpetually locked in, too.
Reports senior defender and co-team captain Colyn Wade, the Tigers get the same coach every day, no matter the circumstances.
“Sometimes it’s below freezing and we’ve got a practice and he’s always there to support us,” he said. “He doesn’t care how cold or how hot it is, he’s always there to say that it’s perfect soccer weather.”
An historic night, it was eventful even before victory was secured.
At the 9:05 mark of the first half, NHS keeper Rafael Trinidad was about to pick the ball up when one of the Knight’s flew into the picture, fouling him hard.
Worth a yellow card, the play was only getting started.
Words and shoves were exchanged and, in the commotion, the referee ruled Trinidad had thrown a punch, while Northwest’s Ricardo Rueda, who delivered one of the hardest shoves after sprinting from long distance to deliver it, was also judged to have delivered a red card offense.
“We saw the ghost of David Nelson,” Drummond said afterward, referencing the last time, at the 2011 state title game, an NHS keeper was disqualified for the same action.
A 1-1 game at the time, both teams were short a man the rest of the way, while NHS defender, Till Reisner, an exchange student from Berlin, stepped in to patrol the Tiger net.
Reisner matched Trinidad’s four saves with four of his own, while NHS’ offense clicked into two terrific tallies.
The tiebreaker came with 20:28 remaining when Diego Leal received the ball from Garn beyond the right edge of the Knights’ penalty box.
Leal was marked, but not charged at and, for a moment, both teams waited for what came next. What nobody may have expected was Leal moving a half step to his left and popping the ball with his left foot over Northwest’s keeper.
A goal scorer’s goal, it was 2-1.
Leal created the next one, playing a cross, again with his left foot, from near the intersection of the penalty box’s left edge and the end line, delivering to a spot Kaleb Merriman could flick home a header with 7:04 remaining.
Alonso Ballesteros scored the Tigers’ first goal 16:29 before the half. That one, too, was set up expertly, a charging Ballesteros getting the feed at the top of the box from Ren Giusti, who delivered it from the end line, about 10 yards right of the net.
“You coach for a long time and you don’t know what you’re going to get when you walk out on the field,” Drummond said. “So you’re surprised at times, and tonight I was surprised, sort of, because they really did what they could do.”
That has to be a good sign, surprising a coach who has to have seen it all.
Drummond’s sitting on 400.
His 38th Tiger squad can push the number higher and higher.
“I think it’s just the start,” Wade said. “I think we’re on our way to the penthouse.”
• NHS girls roll over Knights: After their male counterparts delivered their coach an historic win, the Tiger girls landed a 10-0 victory over Northwest Classen.
Aniya Facen netted five of the goals, Kaylin Simmons added a hat trick and Carys Lindsay and Chloe Soto both delivered single tallies.
Jane Lockhart finished the night with four assists, while Simmons, Chloe Almond and Sarah Crowson each delivered one.
The Tigers won their sixth straight game to move to 6-3 and 1-0 in District 6A-1.