A Norman man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter following a fatal wreck Oct. 7.
Cameron Michael Gordon, 31, of Norman, was charged Tuesday in Cleveland County District Court in the death of Ava Frame.
According to a court affidavit, Gordon was involved in a wreck around 7:04 p.m. Oct. 7 on 12th Avenue Northeast, just south of East Indian Hills Road. A witness reported that Gordon was speeding southbound, ran a red light at East Indian Hills, then traveled left of center in his 2011 Jeep Compass and struck Frame's 1991 Ford Ranger. Frame was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the affidavit, two witnesses reported seeing Gordon leave the driver's seat and saw no other passengers. Another witness believed Gordon was impaired, due to him swaying and being unsteady on his feet.
Gordon was taken to Norman Regional, where he was read Miranda rights and consented to a drug evaluation, the affidavit says. He admitted to the use of marijuana and methadone during the evaluation. A drug recognition expert noted that he was impaired.
Gordon was arrested at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 on a manslaughter complaint.
Gordon is scheduled for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. Nov. 21 with Cleveland County Special Judge Lori Puckett.
He is in custody at the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center on an $80,000, according the Oklahoma State Courts Network.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
