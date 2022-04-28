Senior night was an emotional one for the Norman North baseball team as 11 seniors were recognized before Thursday’s game against Putnam City North and all of them saw action against the Panthers.
Nine seniors started for the T-Wolves, including Brodie Finlay, who pitched his team out of trouble in the top of the seventh inning to hold off the Panthers, 7-5.
Putnam City North had runners on first and second with one out when Finlay struck out Haydn Thornton for the second out and coaxed a fly ball out from Cooper Attebery to close it out in the seventh inning.
For Finlay, who singled and scored the T-Wolves’ second run in the first inning, it was the least he could do to pick up his teammates on a special night.
“It’s not a position I haven’t been in before,” he said. “We’ve played together since like middle school, maybe, so it felt really good for everyone to be there and just to win.”
Twenty minutes after the game ended, the seniors were sitting on the mound, soaking it all in.
“Half of them I’ve been playing with my whole life,” said Nash Farrell, a senior whose third-inning single broke a 4-4 tie. “It’s amazing. It’s something else. It’s a different feeling, that’s for sure. I get to hang out with these guys, I know for sure, one more time, and make memories with them, too.”
Coach Brian Aylor said senior night “is always an emotional night.”
“These seniors, I’ve known most of them since they were 8 years old,” he said. “To get to this point in their career and see the end of it and them moving on to the next phase is always emotional for a coaching staff and for them.
“I’m proud of them. I’ve grown really close to these guys and I care a lot about them and I’m glad that they were able to get a win on their senior night.”
Norman North scored twice in the second inning to build a 4-1 lead but the Panthers answered with three runs in the third to tie the game and chase T-Wolves starter Luke Johnson.
The T-Wolves extend their lead to 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth without the benefit of a hit. Senior Dane Pelot walked and stole second and came around to score on an overthrow by the catcher. Will Bradley struck out but reached first safely when the catcher mishandled the pitch. Bradley stole second and also scored on the overthrow.
PC North (8-26, 3-11) scored a run in the top of the sixth to make it 7-5 and had a runner on third with one out, when Finlay, who entered the game in the fifth inning, got Zach Kuehn to ground out and struck out Holden Bradfield looking.
Norman North (22-11, 7-7) plays its regular-season final at home Friday against Midwest City, the team’s final warmup before the postseason begins Wednesday.
Aylor said it’s important to keep building on late-season momentum.
“Winning’s special. You don’t want to take steps backward this time of year, no matter who’s out there, who’s playing, we’re still here to win,” he said.
“Getting the win... it’s all confidence. This game is so mental. The last thing you want to do is have a slip up or take steps backwards and start questioning where you’re at. Having one more game tomorrow ... is going to be good for us.”