Norman North basketball: T-Wolves sweep Deer Creek with a pair of narrow victories

The Norman North girls are finding their groove after only having seven practice sessions since Dec. 18 due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Class 6A’s No. 11 Timberwolves (7-4) beat 15th-ranked Deer Creek 52-46, playing a consistent game for all 32 minutes and proving they have scoring depth along the way.
North senior guard Kennedy Cummings leads the offense each night, and did so again for three quarters. In the fourth, however, she left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. Fatima Black and Hannah Fields stepped up to shoulder the offense late and closed the game, scoring eight of the team’s final points in a narrow victory.
“We settled in tonight and found a little rhythm,” North coach Rory Hamilton said. “I thought our bench was phenomenal tonight, and Hannah Fields gave us great minutes.”
Fields scored nine points and was instrumental in the Timberwolves pulling away in the second quarter when she leapt out of bounds to nab a steal that started a fast-break for her team.
“It’s nice to have some practice time, you know, so we can actually work on some things and get some of our conditioning back,” Hamilton said.
North had been tiring out in the fourth quarter in its recent games after it was off for so long. That narrative left the T-Wolves Friday as they ramped up their intensity in the final period.
Black led the T-Wolves with 11 points, while fellow forward Shamica Smith gave Deer Creek fits within three feet of the basket all night.
The Timberwolves would throw her an entry pass as she posted up a usual smaller defender. Almost every time, it resulted in a quick triple team by Deer Creek to stop her from getting an easy look, but over and over again she would draw a foul and nail the free throws. She ended the night 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Next, the Timberwolves will host Norman High at 7 p.m. today in the Crosstown Clash.
North boys too much for Deer CreekThough the Deer Creek boys kept it competitive all night, the talent of North seniors Jaylon White and Caelin Hearne proved too much to overcome, helping the T-Wolves prevail 57-48.
White scored 19 points on Friday, missing only three shots. Deer Creek had size and played solid defense on him, but his body control once he jumps near the basket remained superb and would contort his body into whatever angle he needed at the time to get his team a bucket.
Hearne, not far behind with 15 points on the night, showed some impressive moves on the baseline when he was able to get one-on-one defense on him. He would often-times fake out the defender with a faux-step-back and instead drive under the rim and either pass to an open shooter or hit the easy layup if the interior defender looked away.
North coach Kellen McCoy’s group moved to 12-3 on the season with the win.
Next, North is at Mustang at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.