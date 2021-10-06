Norman North Football: Against Moore, it can't get much bigger

Last Friday, scoring 49 consecutive points, third-ranked Owasso turned 14-0 and 28-21 deficits into a 70-28 victory over Norman North.
Tonight, the Timberwolves (3-2, 0-2 District 6AI-2) take on unbeaten and fourth-ranked Moore (5-0, 2-0) with quite possibly nothing less than it’s season in the balance.
The stakes could hardly be higher.
Though a more urgent assignment for North, given its two district setbacks to Moore’s none, the contest could well carry the same weight for the Lions.
Moore has topped Southmoore and Edmond North, likely two of the four weakest foes in the loop, alongside Edmond Memorial and Putnam City.
Should the Lions fall to the T-Wolves, they would still have Union, Owasso and Mustang on their schedule.
Having already played Owasso and Mustang, a North victory would set up the probability of four district wins even should it fall to No. 2 Union in Week 8, by topping Putnam City, Edmond North and Southmoore in Weeks 7, 9 and 10, each one the road.
In that scenario, North would have the tiebreaker over Moore if it came to only them for the last playoff spot by virtue of a head-to-head victory. and should it be North, Moore and Mustang, all having beaten each other, with identical 4-3 district marks, North would be unlikely to be the odd team out, having only lost to Mustang by a point.
Of course, living out those scenarios requires winning tonight.
Rebound
“Last week was heartbreaking,” North running back Chapman McKown said. “But this team has worked so had and we have so much talent, and we realize that regardless of that score last week, we could have won that game.
“This team is so close and so tightly-knit together … I think we’re 100 percent ready to go this week. We’ve forgot about last week and the goal now is to go undefeated the rest of the season.”
It’s a good attitude.
It may help North claim victory despite dealing with many of the same handicaps it faced last week.
North was missing Walker Peck and Bryce Christian on the offensive line at Owasso and neither are expected to play tonight.
On the defensive line, standout nose tackle Josh Koranda was not at full strength at Owasso but should be closer to it tonight.
James Sotello will also be missing from offensive line this evening, leaving Kasen Lea and Ben Wiebelhaus to start for a second straight week, while also forcing Damien Hinchey to move over from the D-Line to the O-Line.
Additionally, Hayden Hack will have to be a full-time cornerback for another week, taking him out of his regular receiver spot, in place of the injured Elias Battle.
“Sometimes you’ve got to rob Peter to pay Paul,” North coach Justin Jones said of piecing together a revised lineup.
Also, said Jones, injuries aside, his squad’s not just coming off two losses, but two emotional losses, a result of the way the Mustang game ended, the T-Wolves controversially out of time, and for the way the Owasso game started, the T-Wolves with a shockingly quick 14-0 lead.
North feels it can rebound.
“There’s not really much you can do besides come back[the] next week ready to work … go through film, see what we can fix, watch Moore and get ready for practice,” linebacker Duncan Parham said. “That way, I feel like it keeps us focused on our goal. Like, win this Moore game, and boom, next week we’e going to win that game and then the game after that and the game after that.”
Tonight
“The run game just never got started (at Owasso). I mean, we never really tried,” said McCown, who’d galloped for almost 550 yards the first four weeks of the season, but gained just 25 last week. “But this week is so important for us to start the run game.”
Jones has identified some Lions the T-Wolves must keep in check.
Denver Wolfe has proven to be a dangerous quarterback, Marcus Dockins is a force on both sides of the ball, catching passes and defending passes.
“They’ve got two massive tackles on the offensive line and defensively, they’re undersized, but man they just blitz and get after you,” Jones added. “They’re 5-0 for a reason.”
Mostly, North has find its game again.
“We’ve got to get back on track and get back to the basics of moving the sticks and operating the way we know how,” Jones said. “We’ve got to play better defense. We’re giving up too many explosive plays and we’ve got to find a way to not do that and then we’ve got to take care of the ball.”
There’s much on the line.