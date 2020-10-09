MOORE — Moore's Rejond Hayes ran out of the end zone waving the ball above his head, celebrating having scored the tying touchdown in the waning seconds of the third quarter against Norman North Friday night.
The Lions' junior running back had been a big part of Moore’s (1-5, 0-3 District 6A-I-2) comeback effort. And when he scored, a game that North seemed to be in control of was finally back to even.
The score wasn’t cause for much panic on the North (3-2, 2-1 District 6A-I-2) sideline as the fourth quarter began. The Timberwolves’ offense went to work on their next drive and scored off a 6-yard run by senior quarterback Jackson Remualdo to retake the lead.
The score, 35-28, would stand.
“When it got 28-28, our kids kept plugging away,” North coach Justin Jones said.
He said the Timberwolves’ got outcoached by Brad Hill and his staff in the first half, and he gave the Lions credit for their physical play throughout the game.
Moore only has one win thus far this season, and the Lions have yet to win a district game. But Jones knows the Lions are better than their record.
“I think maybe we got humbled a little bit,” he said. “We came out thinking it was going to be a bit easier than what it was.”
North’s ability to fight and put together wins in close games will be important as district play continues. After last week’s 33-22 loss to Owasso, the Timberwolves know what it’s like to be on both sides of tight games.
“In 6A-I the margin of error is so small. It’s so small, and people aren’t just going to hand you things,” Jones said. “I think this is a great testament to the types of games that you have to win in this league.”
Despite the victory, North has some things it needs to clean up, and Jones knows what they are.
His defense gave up some big plays and got called for penalties on third down, which proved to be costly. But with the way North had been playing coming into the night, Jones knows it is just a matter of touching up miscues.
After giving up touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the third quarter, North held Moore scoreless in the fourth. The Timberwolves’ Jake Tadlock sealed the win for North on defense, intercepting Lions quarterback Denver Wolfe.
On offense, running backs Gabe Trevillison and Chapman McKown proved to be the centerpiece for the Timberwolves yet again. Trevillison ran in four of North’s five touchdowns, including some explosive runs that helped drive the Timberwolves’ offense.
“Our kids fought their tails off, which is a calling card of who we are — just some things we’ve got to clean up. We’ve got to come out and play better early,” Jones said. “Other than that, I’m never going to be upset with a win.”
