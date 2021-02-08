Norman Public Schools will move to remote learning Tuesday due to inclement weather conditions in Norman.
The district announced Monday night that students will learn from home Tuesday and that school buildings will be closed. Temperatures in Norman slated to remain at or below freezing Tuesday, and the district noted that local sidewalks and parking lots “are expected to remain hazardous due to inclement weather.”
According to the district, teachers will communicate with students about homework and remote learning.
