Norman Public Schools on Sunday continued to deal with a "malicious ransomware attack" that has crippled the district's system of networks.
NPS reported the cyber attack Friday and warned families to stop using district-issued devices.
"District and school staff have worked throughout the weekend to ensure our students’ educational experience remains as normal as possible in the coming days," NPS said in an email to families Sunday night.
"School will be in session Monday, however we anticipate that instruction will take place without devices or connectivity Monday and potentially beyond."
Ransomware is a type of malicious software that threatens to publish or blocks access to data or a computer system, usually by encrypting it, until the victim pays a ransom fee to the attacker.
"Upon discovering this event, our Technology Services team immediately took action to mitigate the attack and isolate the damage," the email said.
"In addition to our standing technology partners, our counsel has retained third-party data forensics and incident response specialists to work to resolve this issue. We are also cooperating with federal law enforcement."
Students across the district will be back in class for the first time since Thursday. There was no school Friday because of parent-teacher conferences.
"We will be very understanding with students in terms of deadlines, assignments, procedures and grades as we know they have been impacted by this event," the email read.
"We are very grateful to our staff for their hard work and professionalism as we prepare to adapt to this event."
The district is urging students not to use district-issued devices and not to "connect them to home or any other networks."
"Shut them down and leave them off until we advise otherwise," the email said. "As such, there is no need to bring devices to school."
District officials said they will continue to provide information in a timely manner.
"It is our commitment to parents and staff that we will keep you updated and informed throughout this process as we are able," the email said. "We appreciate your patience and continued support as we navigate this very fluid and challenging situation."
This is a developing story.
