On Friday, Sept. 17, United Way held its annual Norman “Day of Caring.” This special day sends hundreds of volunteers into the Norman community to perform much-needed projects at nonprofit organizations. One of the many participating organizations was Norman Sooner Rotary, which was assigned to work at the Thunderbird Clubhouse.
The Thunderbird Clubhouse is a community of individuals in recovery from mental illness. The Clubhouse supports its members by helping them to rediscover their talents, abilities and interests. The participants are called “members” since they take an active role in the operations and policy-making decisions for the Clubhouse. With the support of the Clubhouse and its members, as the members find jobs, they also improve family relationships, make new friends, find employment and find a place to live.
The “Day of Caring” tasks needed at the Clubhouse were extensive. This included major trimming of trees and bushes, due to so much vegetation either being heavily damaged or dying from the severe cold this past February. Another task was to clean and organize a large outside shed. Some individuals stained a gate that was located in the front of a large outside trash bin. And lastly, the Clubhouse kitchen was reorganized and put through a deep clean.
Besides 14 participating members from Sooner Rotary, several members from the Thunderbird Clubhouse also joined in and helped with the various jobs. The two organizations accomplished an amazing amount of work, and it was fun day for all.
Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self.” There are five Rotary clubs in Norman that meet at different times and locations. If you are interested in making Norman a better place for all, creating new friendships with other leaders in Norman and having fun, please contact David Imy at dimy1979@gmail.com for more information about Rotary in Norman.