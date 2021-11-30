Norman North was outmatched from the beginning against Edmond North, but the Timberwolves didn’t back down all night.
North fell to Edmond North 81-20 in the Timberwolves first, and potentially toughest, game of the season.
The T-wolves struggled all night against the pressure of the Huskies defense, committing turnovers and struggling to get shots up.
“It’s going to be a tough year,” North coach Al Beal said. “I’ve got one player with any varsity experience. The rest have none. So I’m basically having to be extremely patient, but we hold each other accountable.”
Hannah Fields is the Timberwolves lone returning starter. The junior led the North with 7 points Tuesday night. The Huskies’ Laci Steele led all scorers with 22 points, and Allison Heathcock and Elle Papahronis both scored in the double digits.
“That’s a hard working group of girls,” Beal said. “If we stay the course and we stay together, I still feel confident even after this.”
Norman North trailed 42-7 at halftime, but the Timberwolves didn’t give up. They started to find more open looks and get more shots off, scoring two quick baskets to open the third quarter. The fourth quarter was the best scoring quarter for North, with the Timberwolves scoring 7 points as a team.
Beal’s goal is for North to continue to take small steps like that as the year goes on. He’s not looking at the scoreboard, just his players’ effort.
“It takes quite a bit of character to walk out and look at that scoreboard and not quit,” Beal said. “This team has character.”
Beal knows that his team is playing the long game. The T-wolves are relatively young, with just one senior on the roster.
Playing the No. 1 team in 6A to open the season may have been a blessing in disguise for the team, a test to see where they are at and where Beal hopes they can get to. The first-year head coach is hoping the loss will motivate his team in practice going forward.
“We’re going to surprise some people,” Beal said. “I can’t tell you when. It may be down the road this year. It may be next year.”
Norman North Boys
Norman North looked like the game might finally start to swing in its favor when it narrowed the gap to just 3 points with under four minutes to go against Edmond North.
But the Huskies had an immediate response for the Timberwolves — this one a layup on the other side of the court — as they did all night.
North trailed the entire game, though it never let Edmond North get too far out of reach in the 69-62 loss.
Every time the Timberwolves would start to get hot, the Huskies would counter stop any Norman North momentum in its tracks.
“They did a really good job of running their stuff and getting the ball where they wanted to get it, which is inside to Dylan (Warlick),” North coach Kellen McCoy said. “Every time we made a punch back, they made another punch.”
Warlick led Edmond North with 27 points.
McCoy thought the T-wolves struggled to find a rhythm on offense for much of the game. He said it is important to try to slow the game down in those situations, something North didn’t do.
The Timberwolves have a lot of new players this year, and they are still working to put all of the pieces together.
Kevin Overton led the T-wolves all night. He had a monster third quarter, scoring 17 of his 33 points in the game and allowing North to keep the score close. Jeremiah Johnson was the only other North player in double digits, scoring 17 points.
“(Overton) was able to make some plays late and keep us in the game at times,” McCoy said. “We need some more from other guys to step up as well, and Kevin to make plays for other guys as well.
“A lot to get better from.”
Much of the scoring in the game happened close to the rim, as player after player drove to the basket in the physical contest. North plays at Westmoore on Friday, and the Timberwolves will need to have a short memory after the loss.
“Our rule is, we talk about it the next day, fix it and move on,” McCoy said.