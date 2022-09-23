Things were going Norman North's way early during the T-Wolves' district opener against powerhouse Bixby on Friday night at Harve Collins Field.
The defense forced a punt on the Spartan's first possession and then the offense scored the game's first touchdown on a screen pass from quarterback Kam Sixkiller to receiver Brayden Dorney that covered 54 yards.
So far so good for the Timberwolves against the state's No. 1 team in Class 6A-1. Could the Spartan's 52-game winning streak be in jeopardy?
Not so fast. It was all Bixby after that.
The Spartans scored the game's next nine touchdowns — including five in the second quarter — to win 63-7 and run their winning streak to 53 games. The visi rolled up 554 yards of offense, including 350 yards rushing, and limited the T-Wolves (2-2, 1-1) to 164 total yards.
The T-Wolves didn't help themselves by losing two fumbles that resulted in short touchdowns drives. Bixby also scored on consecutive one-play drives covering 71 yards and 65 yards and a 3-play drive covering 36 yards following a North punt.
Norman North coach Justin Jones called Bixby the best high school football team he has ever seen on film.
"That's a great football team," Jones said. "They're going to contend for a state championship, obviously. For me and our guys it was about coming out here, making sure we stayed in the fight and that we kept swinging. We gave them our best shot. I think effort-wise, I think we're there. We've got to go make plays.”
The T-Wolves have now dropped two straight games after falling to Yukon last week. It doesn't get much easier for North, which plays at Broken Arrow next Thursday night.
The T-Wolves played without starting running back Chapman McKown and it showed, rushing for 78 yards on 30 carries. Sixkiller, meanwhile, completed just 6-of-18 passes for 32 yards after connecting with Dorney for a touchdown.
Bixby, which won four straight Class 6A-2 state championships, was bumped up to Class 6A-1 this season. The last time the Spartans lost a game was 2017.
Quarterback Connor Kirby, who split time with Austin Havens, shined early for Spartans, running 71 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and throwing a 65-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Kordell Gouldsby on the team's next possession. Kirby added a 7-yard rushing touchdown.
Havens also made his presence felt, connecting with Arkansas commit Luke Hasz on a 22-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and finding Jakeb Snyder from 2 yards out in the third quarter. .
Jones said his players have to continue to improve their technique and their fundamentals "and good things will happen."
"We just got overwhelmed tonight by a better football team," he said. "For us, we've got to keep getting better. I told our guys they're not going to face a better football team than we played tonight. Regardless of what happens, you should be a better football player because you played them.”
