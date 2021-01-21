Not all “ideas” are worth hearing
I read Bill Scanlon’s recent letter with alarm, as he has claimed that a blanket condemnation of the group “Unite Norman” — and their attempts to, in their own words, “take back our city” — is somehow “unfair.”
The idea that politics is only about “ideas and qualifications” is a dangerous and naive fantasy. Politics is also about power, and about who gets a seat at the decision-making table. Words like “progressive” and “conservative” are not merely “labels, stereotypes, emotional assertions and the like,” as Scanlon has claimed. These words have political definitions and clear, unambiguous policy implications.
Scanlon lost his seat in last year’s runoff election despite his FOP endorsement and his incumbent status. The Norman FOP lodge, which has worked closely with “Unite Norman” since their founding, made a public call to campaign for Scanlon on their Facebook page on June 25.
Was Scanlon unaware of these campaign efforts on his behalf? He claims someone misrepresented him as “the best conservative chance to overcome liberal thought in this city,” costing him votes. But was this a misrepresentation? Has Scanlon considered the possibility that many Norman voters sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement rejected him because of his unacceptably weak stance on police reform?
Since June, the leadership behind “Unite Norman” has worked to unseat our democratically elected officials by any means necessary, including by working with monied interests who don’t live in Norman. They work from a dangerous playbook — deny, attack, reverse victim and offender — with the intention to manipulate the Norman electorate.
“Unite Norman” attempts to brand themselves as “centrist,” “bi-partisan” and “diverse” in order to obscure the facts about their alliances and sympathies with far-right groups. They claim to be a “silent majority” while railing incessantly about their supposed victimization in front of news cameras, on street corners and on social media.
Since “Unite Norman” has not been able to ram their agenda through our democratic processes, they would like to change the rules. I’m relieved their efforts to put political affiliation on municipal ballots failed, but not because I believe that “progressive” and “conservative” labels hold no meaning in municipal politics. When voters choose candidates based on their stances on municipal issues instead of party affiliation, we successfully resist efforts to flatten local politics into the false binary of “R” and “D.” This past June, Norman residents showed up to City Hall in unprecedented numbers to make their voices heard in the budget process.
These residents know the shameful history of Norman as a Sundown Town and are ready to do the work of deep healing called for by the Black Lives Matter movement. Our elected officials have been willing to engage in this conversation and have been attacked for that.
History teaches us that not all “ideas” are worth listening to. Norman residents are right to reject wholesale any group that seeks to create barriers to participatory democracy and to drown out local voices with the tired “culture war” talking points of national politics.
SARAH WARMKER
Norman
