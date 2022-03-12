Moore kept coming.
The Lions did not stop.
The run coach Gregg Hardin so reliably believed would materialize on Thursday, the day the Class 6A state tournament began, sort of arrived on Saturday, too.
But Edmond North wouldn’t budge.
That and the Huskies sophomore superstar wouldn’t budge either.
In the end, that sophomore, Dylan Warlick, the only player on the court to not come out of the game, finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, delivering a state championship to his program.
The Lions, who scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, 13 more than they managed in any of the first three frames, fell 56-50.
“They played their style,” Moore coach Gregg Hardin said. “We tried to get them out of it and they stayed head strong … They’re just awesome on the offensive boards and when they shoot over 20 free throws, it’s hard to beat them.”
He should know.
The Huskies finished their season 24-5 and the Lions finished 21-8, half their setbacks coming to the Huskies.
Warlick was a force throughout.
Should he grow another five inches and reach 6-foot-10, his game may wind up looking looking like the great Bill Walton’s. Should he not grow another inch, it already looks a bit like the great Charles Barkley's.
He was a bull in Lloyd Noble Center’s china shop, netting 16 points by the half as Edmond North posted a 28-20 intermission edge; an edge that was briefly reduced to four points in the third quarter, but back eight to begin the fourth.
The Lions gave it heir best shot, netting 11 points their five fourth-quarter possessions to again make it a four-point game.
The Huskies responded with three straight points-producing possessions, pushing their advantage to 48-40.
Moore scored five points in about 3 seconds — a 3-pointer from Rejond Hayes and an inbound steal and layup from Marcus Dockins — to make it interesting in the final minute, narrowing Edmond North’s advantage to 54-50.
The Huskies answered with two free throws from Cahlese Lee and a steal from Xavier Ross to ice the game.
Chianti Tramble led the Lions, netting 20 points on 7 of 16 shooting, to go with four assists and two steals. What he and his teammates struggled to do was make 3-pointers.
Tramble took seven and made one, while the rest of the Lions took 10 and made two.
The Huskies made just 1 of 8 from distance, but they had Warlick, hitting 9 of 15 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.
Dockins finished with 10 points for the Lions. Darian Grant added seven and nine rebounds.
A state championship loss couldn’t dent the way Tramble felt about the season or his teammates.
“We had a brand new team. I was new, Darian Grant was new, Tristan Hankins, a freshman, was new,” he said. “At the beginning of the year, we didn’t have much chemistry, we didn’t really know each other. But as the season went on, we really got to know each other and that chemistry came.
“It was wonderful.”