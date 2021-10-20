Police Chief Kevin Foster has requested the city bring back the nine officer positions removed in 2020 during budget reallocations, reporting an increase in certain crimes locally.
The nine officer positions, including two in patrol, were vacant in the police department before they were cut in June 2020 following protesters demanding a reduction in police funding amid nationwide demonstrations against police brutality. The City Council’s votes resulted in $630,321 re-allocated for community programs and $235,000 for an internal audit function, according to city manager Darrel Pyle.
Ward 7 councilor Stephen Holman, Ward 4 councilor Lee Hall and Mayor Breea Clark are the three remaining council votes who voted for the reallocation.
Foster at a Tuesday study session requested the council restore the positions, citing a desire for his officers “to more precisely address the criminal element.”
His request comes as Norman as of Sept. 1 had experienced an 11% increase in violent crimes, including a 19% increase in aggravated assaults, from January through August, according to a presentation given to the city. Police also responded to 50% more stolen cars in that time and reported more fatal wrecks and wrecks with injuries in 2020 than in several decades, according to records.
“A lot of the car thefts, break-ins to cars, happen in seemingly nice neighborhoods all throughout the whole city,” said Holman, who discussed the reported crimes and options for getting the nine positions back with Foster, Pyle and the council throughout the meeting.
Foster’s request comes as NPD is rolling out a restructure of the department. It has rearranged staff to form the community and staff services bureau to cover training, records, crime analysis, community outreach, traffic and school resources.
The restructure, Foster said, will help his officers more precisely identify suspects — a goal also specified in his desire for more officers.
City Finance Director Anthony Francisco said Norman’s half-cent public safety sales tax could be increased to pay for the nine positions. However, Pyle also said the city would only be able to hire new positions back next fiscal year, which starts July 1, “at the earliest.”
“We start an academy in February. By the time we have bodies available to put on the street and fill the captains’ division, it’s about 2022,” Pyle said.
Regardless of when and how the positions can be filled, Foster said hiring police officers is difficult in Norman and throughout the country. Foster and the council mentioned Oklahoma City, which is offering a $5,500 signing bonus to its new officers, as an example.
Foster said he believes hiring officers at a healthy wage would better retain his force than a signing bonus. Norman police officers’ salaries typically start around $50,000 plus benefits, he said.
Pyle also said young police applicants typically come with different skill sets and desires than those before them.
“Things like (crisis intervention training) fit far better with young recruits than — it may have just seemed out of sort a generation ago. But they’re showing up at the academy just far more willing to receive and accept it and employ that type of training,” Pyle said. “It’s just interesting to see how applicants have evolved over time.”