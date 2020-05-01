Mary Margaret Holt’s talent was recognized at a very young age. As a teenager from Austin, Texas she received a Ford Foundation grant to participate in an apprenticeship program with the San Francisco Ballet. Decades later after a stellar career both as an academic and professional ballet dancer and choreographer she’s being recognized again. The Congress on Research of Pedagogical Studies de Ballet International has chosen Holt to receive their 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award for furthering the growth of ballet in higher education and making valuable contributions to ballet departments, through administration, teaching, choreography, mentoring and research. Holt is presently the University of Oklahoma’s dean of the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts. She spoke with the Transcript about those early years to the present.
“At age 15 I didn’t actually know I was auditioning for the San Francisco Ballet,” she said. “I just thought I was taking a class. The Company had come to Austin and I was invited while they were there. After that I was fortunate enough to be invited to perform with them as an apprentice.”
Holt found it to be an amazing experience and she fell deeper in love with the ballet art form.
“It was a growth experience and educational in the best possible way in terms of studying with a number of experienced and articulate teachers,” she said. “Observing the other dancers when rehearsing with them was an education in itself.”
Holt finished high school in Austin then was recruited by Maria Tallchief to study ballet in New York City. She was exposed to a dizzying number of artistic professionals renowned internationally.
“As a young dancer I was most fortunate to have those opportunities,” she said.
Holt went on to earn a bachelor of fine arts in dance and master of fine arts degree in drama with dance emphasis at OU, and studied under prima ballerina Yvonne Chouteau and principal dancer Miguel Terekhov, who together established the dance program at OU. She joined the dance faculty in 1982 and her career boasts one stunning achievement after another from there. Holt’s passion for teaching and dancing burns bright. She has risen to the challenges presented by Covid-19 personally and professionally.
“I love what I’m doing now,” she said. “I continue to teach ballet two days a week and work with graduate students one day a week. I didn’t want to lose sight of what I started out doing here which was to teach. I’ve had so many rich professional experiences and I think it’s important to share those with the next generation.”
As dean she has the opportunity to make an even bigger difference for more students.
“It’s a great challenge for all of us as we’ve gone to on-line course delivery,” Holt said. “I was just speaking with my ballet class this morning that I share with another faculty member. Class is every day and then once a week we get together and just talk about how they’re feeling. On-line teaching is not something we’d choose but it’s something we have. It’s crucial that we all figure out the best way to do it, to help our students grow as people and young artists in their art form so their forward progress is impeded as little as possible during this time. They’re not in the studio with peers and faculty members.”
Holt sees it as an opportunity for students to dig deep into their love for their art forms which will be critical when confronting other difficult times in their lives.
“We’re doing Zoom ballet right now,” she said. “I teach class from my living room. The kitchen sink makes a pretty good bar to hold on to. It’s crucial that we help our students move forward.”
During Holt’s tenure she has presided over making OU a better university. Her achievements are spectacularly tangible but she was quick to credit predecessors.
“Our goal has been to offer our students the most excellent artistic opportunities they can have,” she said. “Yvonne Chouteau and Miguel Terekhov laid the groundwork, we owe them everything. It has been a pleasure to build on those contributions and see what we knew their dreams to be come true.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.