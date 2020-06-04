Empress of embroidery: Darci Lenker turns crafty technique into fine art

Darci Lenker has an eye for fine detail.
The Norman artist’s recent focus has been on creating miniature works of art using the craft of embroidery. That’s the centuries old process of creating designs on fabric using a needle and thread or yarn.
Lenker has been active on the central Oklahoma arts scene for a couple of decades. A significant, albeit tiny, taste of her work was on display earlier this year at Mainsite Contemporary Art Gallery in the “40 over 40: Women Artists of Oklahoma” exhibition. It showcased 40 female artists from the Sooner State over the age of 40. Lenker barely made the cut, having been born in 1978. Although relatively young, she has been creating art since childhood.
“I mostly drew and then started sewing when I was around 7 years old,” Lenker said. “I had a little Strawberry Shortcake sewing machine. I’ve always loved miniature things, making doll clothes, blankets or pillows for Barbies when I was a kid.”
Lenker studied formation art at the University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Fine Arts and Design.
“It was three-dimensional art,” she said. “I don’t think they have the program anymore. My emphasis was on fiber. I did a lot of weaving processes and paper making.”
Lenker is well known to many around the world for the dolls that she crafted and sold for several years starting early this century. Darci Dolls often took the form of friendly monster-type characters. Others were modeled on historical personages such as Frida Kahlo and George Washington.
“They were all one of a kind out of the thousand or so that I made,” she said. “I sold them at all kinds of local art festivals and markets.”
Lenker’s interests shifted to embroidery and a year-long project when she made a tiny piece daily.
“I became obsessed with it, and that’s all I wanted to do,” she said.
Lenker described the process as similar to sewing, using simple but numerous stitches. She’s self-taught using lots of trial and error.
Lenker’s contribution to the “40 over 40” exhibition at Mainsite was an exquisite multi-colored embroidery from her "Tiny Masterpieces" series. Just a few inches square, its inspiration is from an oil on canvas self-portrait by Dutch artist Judith Leyster that hangs in the U.S. National Gallery of Art. Lenker’s rendering incorporates an entrancing use of color, line and texture — all with just the kind of thread available at any craft store or fabric department. The picture may be tiny but the impression it achieves is massive.
“There’s a challenge making ‘Tiny Masterpieces’ because of the intricacy involved,” she said. “Making them as small as I can get them and still carry through with the details.”
Lenker chooses her homages to artists from the past based on images she likes. Half of them are women. One of her striking choices for embroidery is “Judith Slaying Holofernes” by Artemisia Gentileschi. It depicts a woman cutting a guy’s head off with a sword. Gentileschi’s painting of the Old Testament tale of a Jewish woman assassinating a drunk Assyrian general intending was to seduce her hangs in a Naples, Italy, art museum.
“Women are often largely under-represented in art history,” Lenker said.
Lenker likes the artistic and personal direction her career has taken.
“There’s relaxation in the detail-oriented work,” she said. “I do what’s called thread painting. I mix colors to bring out different details. There are many layers involved. It appeals to my desire to control things.”
A "Tiny Masterpiece" embroidery may require as many as 50 hours of work. Lenker uses only her natural vision without magnification aid. She breaks up projects to avoid eye fatigue.
“It’s more stressful to watch the clock so I don’t usually time myself,” she said with a chuckle.
Lenker is married and the mother of school-age children. She’s active in the Norman arts scene and broader community. Lenker was a participant in Douglas Shaw Elder’s Samo Ducky Project at the Firehouse Art Center. Her design titled “Duck with Blue Shadow” was selected for installation at Summit Lakes Park.
“It’s a [Roy] Lichtenstein duck with blue and red dots,” Lenker said.
