‘Good Company’ features songs from Oklahoma hills 

Musician: Kalyn Fay
Album name: "Good Company"
There’s a clue to this album’s title before ever spinning the disc. The liner notes list over thirty individuals and entities in the Thank You section. Included is “The Tulsa music community for giving me a home.” Indeed they have. Kalyn Fay is a valued and prominent member of the T-town music scene and has been for the past few years. She is in good company with friends, family and the other musicians who have supported the talented artist. “Good Company” is Fay’s second LP since 2016’s “Bible Belt.” She had singles selected for the 2017 and 2018 Oklahoma Room compilation albums recorded for special debut release at those years’ Folk Alliance International conferences. Guest musicians appearing on “Good Company” are a who’s who of Oklahoma-based Americana. They include Jesse Aycock, John Fullbright, Lauren Barth, Jared Tyler and Carter Sampson along with others. Save one all eleven tracks are Fay original compositions. In addition to solidly masterful songwriting skills, her vocals are a thing of soothing majesty. There’s a gentle quality in her pipes fortified by underlying strength and confidence that’s felt as well as heard. Fay’s sound is immediately recognizable and it’s entirely inimitable to her. Although her young life now includes being a university graduate student (MFA-printmaking) out of state, some of her most powerful songs are about our red dirt. The Cherokee Nation member includes this in the album’s grateful recognitions for how it came to be. “All my indigenous friends fighting to create a better future for the next generations.” Track 7 “Oklahoma Hills” is a poetic paean to our low rolling topography and the tales Fay hears whispered here on the wind under pale moonlight. It’s a song by a woman out on her own who recognizes the indelible mark place has left on her soul. Similarly “Alright in the End” memorializes something that’s been a constant for well over a century. “The stars they’re shining over Tulsa/ I hope they’re shining over you too,” Fay sings. “Good Company” portrays a life thoughtfully lived surrounded by people she loves and who love her.
