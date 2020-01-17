Norman photographer mounts exhibition of surrealist conceptual images  

Lauren Midgley lives in a dream world. Although she’s very much down-to-earth as a wife, mother of three youngsters with dog and cat underfoot, a fantasy landscape is never far away. That’s because Midgley’s slumber produces vivid dreams. She then recreates recollections from those as photographic imagery. An exhibition of Midgley’s striking pictures titled “A Thin Place” is up now through Feb. 14 at The Depot, 200 S. Jones. The photographer will conduct a gallery chat there that’s free and open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 2.
“Everything that I do is self-portrait,” Midgley said. “They’re highly manipulated digitally with advanced techniques. I hope that people who walk in to experience it will sit with whatever rises when they view the image.”
There are around 30 pieces in the show with some as large as 24”x 30”. Midgley puts herself in improbable or other-worldly situations. She may be in a room but it’s full of water up to her chin. In another the young woman is a marionette with strings going up to an unseen manipulator. For one her head is replaced by a planet and she’s gazing into the heavens. Midgley’s work recalls the early 20th century surrealist movement and in particular René Magritte.
“I have a very vivid dream world and remember them,” she said. “That’s how I got into this, starting out photographing families in all kinds of genres and became really bored with that. For a year I studied wet-plate collodion. In learning that I loved the craft involved that digital photography didn’t offer. I aimed to bridge that craft into digital.”
She had a dream one night and used the experience as a concept to illustrate the details she could recall.
“Since that time if I have a dream that speaks to me vividly I try to recreate that,” she said. “If it’s not that, oftentimes it’s something I’ve wrestled with past or present or questions I have, even existential ones. My dreams aren’t necessarily scary but can be frustrating or bring up a lot of emotion. I think it’s a gift to have vivid dreams. I derive a lot of thrill to be able to take from within my mind and put it to a canvas, so to speak, and see how accurately I can do it but I take artistic liberties. It can be pretty wild.”
In addition to fine art photography Midgley also offers more conventional picture taking services to clients. At iamwonderandlight.com she has posted about creative studio portraits, “family documentary,” creative mentoring and professional editing.
“I love that I am able to narrate a story that speaks very directly to key elements of my life,” Midgley said. “But in a way it’s vague enough that it doesn’t feel so vulnerable to the public and yet they can maybe see themselves or relate to certain aspects that they’re witnessing.”
Not surprisingly, Midgley’s photos evoke a certain mystery or sense that there’s something there defying explanation.
“Sometimes I tell the story and sometimes I don’t,” she said. “I create to move through areas of brokenness and cultivate conversations around the intersections of art and faith. And cultivate community around people in process.”
Midgley’s goal is to foster dialogue about life’s thornier questions.
“In 2020 I intend to hone in on fine art portraiture,” she said. “They tend to be more moody with a classic or Baroque era feel to them.”
The fact that Midgley taps herself as heroine in all the surrealist photos stems from practical considerations.
“I don’t have a budget for models,” she said. “I don’t have a lot of equipment or a fancy wardrobe to work with. The limitations in that I find to be a strength because I think it develops greater creativity. I can trigger my camera remotely and be my own model.”
Being her own muse proved unnerving yet revealing.
“By allowing myself to create a safe space to become uncomfortable in front of a camera, I felt like it became a launching point for some deeper elements of who I am and the story I have to tell,” she said.
